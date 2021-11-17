Man held at knifepoint loses cash, property in RV robbery

Five people who were armed with knives robbed a man in his recreational vehicle in Palo Alto during the wee hours of Nov. 11, police said Wednesday.
Just before 1 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Fabian Way near U.S. Highway 101 where he was flagged down by the man, who reported he had been robbed roughly 10 minutes earlier, police said in a press release.
The man, who's in his 20s, told police that he heard a knock at his door while he was lying down in his RV parked on Fabian Way. When he opened the door, he found four men and a woman outside, police said.
One of the men quickly entered the RV, pushed the man down and held a knife to his throat. Another man also went inside the vehicle. The two robbers took cash, clothes, both of the man's cellphones and a generator, according to police.
The group of five left the area in a dark-colored SUV, which was seen heading east on Fabian Way without its headlights on, police said.
When the man determined the group was gone, he entered his car with the intention of reporting robbery at the police station, then saw the patrol officer and reported the incident.
The man wasn't injured. He told police that the group of five people all wore black clothing and face masks, and each had folding knives with 3-inch blades. The two men who entered the RV were described as Hispanic men, according to police. No further details were provided on the group's physical description or their vehicle.
As of Wednesday, police haven't located witnesses or video surveillance footage of the robbery.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.