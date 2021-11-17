Man held at knifepoint loses cash, property in RV robbery

Five people who were armed with knives robbed a man in his recreational vehicle in Palo Alto during the wee hours of Nov. 11, police said Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Fabian Way near U.S. Highway 101 where he was flagged down by the man, who reported he had been robbed roughly 10 minutes earlier, police said in a press release.

The man, who's in his 20s, told police that he heard a knock at his door while he was lying down in his RV parked on Fabian Way. When he opened the door, he found four men and a woman outside, police said.

One of the men quickly entered the RV, pushed the man down and held a knife to his throat. Another man also went inside the vehicle. The two robbers took cash, clothes, both of the man's cellphones and a generator, according to police.

The group of five left the area in a dark-colored SUV, which was seen heading east on Fabian Way without its headlights on, police said.