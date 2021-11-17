Jackie Speier's retirement fuels speculation about Democratic successor

Jackie Speier's announcement on Tuesday that she will not seek another term in the U.S. Congress has created a rare political opportunity for elected officials throughout the 14th Congressional District, who seldom get a chance to run for an open seat.
But any speculation over who will seek to succeed Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, a political icon who won her first election 41 years ago, hinges on a major wild card: The district that Speier has been representing is in the midst of being reshaped and its boundaries won't be known until late December. The redistricting process, which could result in some would-be candidates falling outside the lines of the heavily Democratic district, is adding a layer of complexity to plans to find Speier's successor. While the U.S. Constitution allows candidates to run for a seat outside their district, provided they live in the state, the shift could deter candidates concerned about being perceived as outsiders by the district's constituents.
The draft map that the California Citizens Redistricting Commission released last week, shows shifts in the northern and southern portions of Speier's district, which would no longer include the spacious coastal area south of Half Moon Bay and east of Woodside. Those cities would now fall into the new District 18, which is represented by Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto. A portion of Redwood City would also shift from District 14 to District 18, an adjustment that could deter political aspirants from the city to vie for Speier's seat. The same applies to East Palo Alto, which is currently in Speier's district but which would be in Eshoo's under the draft map, which is subject to further adjustments before its expected adoption in late December.
The portion of San Francisco that is part of District 14 would also shift, moving from the western neighborhoods of Sunset and Parkside to the Ingleside and Excelsior neighborhoods in the south and southeastern sections of the city.
But even despite these uncertainties, the race to succeed Speier is expected to have no shortage of candidates, numerous elected Democrats who were interviewed by this news organization predicted Tuesday.
"I think there will be a big scramble," said Jerry Hill, who represented the Midpeninsula in the state Assembly and the state Senate between 2008 and 2020 and who served as a San Mateo council member and a county supervisor before then. "A lot of people will be running, certainly, because of the fact that this is a once-in-a-generation event."
Assembly member Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, who has been representing the northern portion of San Mateo County in Sacramento since 2012, is expected to be the prominent candidate should he choose to enter the race, according to Hill and other current and former elected officials. Mullin currently serves as speaker pro tempore in the Assembly, the second highest position in the Legislature's lower chamber. He won 75% of the votes in his most recent reelection effort, in 2020, and his political resume includes a stint as district director for Speier during her days as a state senator.
In a Tuesday statement, Mullin called Speier an "icon and a legendary figure in San Mateo County and California legislative and political history." And as her district director, he said he "was awed by her ability to stand up to powerful interests regardless of potential political consequences."
"It was the embodiment of integrity, with a fidelity to the public interest above all other considerations," Mullin said.
On Wednesday, Mullin confirmed what many have suspected with a tweet: "With the announcement by my mentor, Congresswoman Jackie Speier that she will be retiring after a legendary career in both the CA State Legislature and U.S. Congress, I am seriously considering a campaign to succeed her in the United States House of Representatives."
State Sen. Josh Becker, a Menlo Park resident with a proven record of winning in San Mateo County, is also viewed as a possible candidate for Speier's seat, according to Hill and other Democrats who spoke with this news organization. His senatorial district covers much of Speier's turf, though it's not clear whether his hometown will fall under her congressional district under the new maps. Currently, Speier represents the Belle Haven neighborhood in Menlo Park, while Eshoo represents the remainder of the city. The draft map currently under consideration would shift Belle Haven to Eshoo's district.
Becker, who was elected to the Senate in 2020 and who has strongly advocated for climate-change legislation, would not confirm Tuesday whether he will seek Speier's congressional seat, which candidates are allowed to do even if they don't reside in the district. In a statement Tuesday, he called Speier a "true superhero" who has "done so much for the people of the Peninsula, our state and our country." He did not, however, respond to an inquiry about the political implications of her decision not to seek reelection.
"That should be our focus today: honoring Jackie for all she has accomplished. Her legacy is tremendous at every level of government," Becker said in a statement.
Palo Alto Vice Mayor Pat Burt was among those who cited Mullin and Becker as the two most prominent potential contenders in San Mateo County, though he was quick to note that neither has declared his intention to run.
"There are a few real top-tier folks currently in San Mateo County and none are yet indicating whether they are open to pursuing this spot," Burt said. "I think they're both exceptionally capable."
Assembly member Marc Berman, whose district includes Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Mountain View, said he is not considering a run for Speier's seat because he does not live in her congressional district (notwithstanding the fact that this is allowed by law). He predicted, however, that there will be no shortage of candidates.
"It's not every day, it's not every year, it's not every decade that a seat opens up on the Peninsula," Berman said.
Berman declined to speculate about who will vie for seats but noted that any successful candidate has to have a demonstrated ability to build relationships across the dozens of small communities that make up San Mateo County. Unlike Santa Clara County, which is dominated by San Jose, and San Francisco, which is both a city and a county, San Mateo County doesn't have a clearly established power base.
"I think San Mateo County is a unique place," Berman said. "It's a lot of small cities — there is not one big city that sucks it all up. So it has to be someone who has developed relationships in all those communities, someone who has shown an ability to get along well with colleagues."
While the decentralized nature of San Mateo County makes it hard for local mayors and council members to win broad political support, the county's composition also gives a natural advantage to members of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, who benefit from a broader geographical reach and greater name recognition (the advantage is somewhat mitigated by the fact that the county has district elections, which limit each supervisor's political base to their specific district). Speier herself served as a county supervisor between 1980 and 1986, before she began her 20-year stint in Sacramento.
Several political veterans who spoke to this news organization thus see David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, as a potential candidate for Speier's seat. William Silverfarb, Canepa's policy aide, did not respond to this news organization's inquiry about Canepa's possible candidacy, though he told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that Canepa is "definitely considering running for this seat."
Another name that has come up in interviews is that of Redwood City Vice Mayor Giselle Hale, who did not respond to an inquiry about her potential candidacy.
The race is expected to start taking shape relatively quickly, given that California's primary election is set for June 7. On Tuesday, politicians throughout the region who had served with Speier in Sacramento or Washington, D.C., lauded her legacy as a legislator. Hill, whose term in Sacramento and political constituency both overlapped with Speier's, said he was particularly struck by her commitment to the people of her district. He said he constantly runs into people around town who have stories about Speier helping them out.
"Her constituents always feel a strong comfort level and confidence in her leadership," Hill said. "You can't say that about a lot of people."
Burt called Speier "a courageous person in both Congress and in her personal life" and lauded her "great compassion in general and a great commitment to her district." Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who as a former state senator also represented a large swath of San Mateo County, called Speier a "first-rate legislator," while Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said she was a "legend in her own time."
"She is a woman who has done more for the Peninsula than most people could do in 10 generations. Her story is one of tragedy and triumph, and I'm incredibly grateful to her for her service in San Mateo County," Stone said.
Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller called Speier's legislative legacy "immense" and her accomplishments "historic and long."
"But what I will remember most is how fiercely she fought for those who needed her most, no matter the size of the opponent or the political cost. It was and remains a passion born from the heart," he said.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
I hope the citizens get a choice and that this is not, as it always is with our state’s one-party rule, a matter of the party promoting their next favorite up the ladder. I also hope the candidate is not another one-issue, hyper-liberal who is selected more for the color of their skin, their ethnicity, their gender (all of which are illegal in hiring but apparently ok when you have a social agenda). I hope the next person has actual real world skills and real work experience and a genuine dedication to making California better in the things we need the most - better planning, better housing, better transportation, and fewer wildfires, water shortages, etc. A candidate dedicated to working for us - not some ideologue or activist with a vision of utopia. If we actually voted anyone out of office ever in this state (instead of constantly endorsing the Democrats grip on the state) Spier retiring wouldn’t be a ‘..once in a lifetime event’ for all of the power hungry politicians waiting on the machine’s bread line. Let’s get someone good this time.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Can't say it much better than Hinrich just did. Happy that she is done. Now if Anna Eshoo would follow suit .....
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
I agree with the 2 posters above and hope neither Berman nor Becker run for this seat since neither can "wrap <his> mind" around tough issues like housing and weasel out of giving honest statements of their positions to constituents who take their time to hear them out.
As for Becker's support of climate legislation, I'm still waiting to hear how densification is going to solve our problems with the drought.
Registered user
Southgate
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Wow. A legendary woman is stepping down from Congress and this paper interviewed 5 white men about what they thought and who might succeed her. And people wonder why representation matters and why we might care if a woman or person of color had a seat at the table and a voice in decisions.
We still have so much work to do.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
I will be sad to see Jackie Spier go.
There are far too few women in the House of Representatives. We MUST replace her with another woman, ideally a woman of color. I am dismayed that the two named potentials are white men. (I'm also dismayed that one of them claims to be an environmentalist but recently hosted a fundraiser that offered only plastic bottles for water, and provided no tap water to fill water bottles with. All goody bag items were also plastic, including plastic-wrapped cookies and plastic small ecologically unsound hand sanitizers. Candidates and leaders must live their values or their words are empty.)
Plus, most recent studies have confirmed that white men running for Democratic seats do worse than diverse candidates. This was known even before Virginia's expected failure.
Representation *does* matter. We must stop moving in the wrong direction.
Registered user
Midtown
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I was personally dismayed to read the comments from readers Hinrich and What Will They Do Next. I believe that the people of the Peninsula have been very well served by Congresswomen Speier and Eshoo. They have worked hard and effectively in the interests of residents of all stripes and demonstrate deep commitment to advancing the common good. In an era where one of our major political parties has abdicated all responsibility for governing and instead has become a cult of personality in a quest for nothing but raw power, being served by public officials who actually work for their constituents and value basic human decency and dignity is indeed a treasure. I have admired Congresswoman Speier since learning of her work and personal sacrifice to expose an earlier destructive cult, which foreshadowed the drive toward truth and justice that she has brought to her elected positions. And I believe Congresswoman Eshoo shares those same motivations. Ed DeMeo, Midtown.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Color and sex should have nothing to do with replacing Speier (notice I left out "legendary"). There's that "equity" thing raising it's head again. Get someone who's qualified. Period.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
There is nothing in the Constitution allocating votes by gender, or race. Whoever represents us should be able to act for every one. There is a Black caucus, a woman’s caucus, etc. There are no Black issues, no women’s issues. There are only issues that should be pursued if they are in the best interests of a better and more just society. Otherwise, we get politicians playing to one side and playing one side against the other. There are inner city issues, poverty issues, employment issues- there are no color issues. There are no woman’s issues or National issues that demand a seat in the government be of a specific gender. If we demand this, how many seats go to men, how many to women, how many to gender non-specific, how many to binary whatever? How many Irish trans, how many Haitian gay should we elect and how long do they have to self-identify to qualify? What we need - and should insist on - are people who are capable and care about making the nation the best - not people who represent superficial symbols or narrow perspectives. It’s good that our government reflect our diversity but we have to reject talking about the black seat or the Hispanic seat of the woman seat. California politics has not produced much to be endorsed or emulated - I’ll leave it there - we should try not to keep committing the same mistakes.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Let's be really honest and look at the accomplishments of both Speier and Eshoo as our representatives in Washington, DC. The naming of a post office doesn't count. Anyone?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Ed DeMeo,
I’m beyond weary of hearing people like you spout ridiculous MSLSD (aka MSNBC) talking points about the GOP, suggesting it’s a “cult.” Funny, we all laugh about all DEMs as members of a cult.
I’m done with allowing people like you disrespect my great GOP, the party of Lincoln, the party of Reagan and Trump, a great legacy and now more popular than ever! It’s fascinating how the hardworking smart Americans, the “blue collar” and middle class, the strong family/work ethic hispanics, the independent thinking African Americans, are all gravitating towards the GOP.
The coastal elites, sitting in ridiculously “privileged” wealthy enclaves such as Palo Alto, will ultimately be out numbered. The current Dems are pushing a communist agenda riddled with antiAmerican racist ploys to divide Americans by race, gender, and various concocted victim pathologies. It’s so 1960s Weather Underground, SDS, Saul Alinsky - such old news garbage the commies try to push every generation in America going back to at least 1917.
“In an era where one of our major political parties has abdicated all responsibility for governing and instead has become a cult of personality in a quest for nothing but raw power.”
No sir, you are the ones that have abdicated all responsibility for governing. Let’s go down the list for the one party communist dictatorship of California: among lowest ranking schools and literacy in USA, highest levels of unemployment, highest population of homeless and drug addicts, very high crime, the normalization of shoplifting now a state sponsored sport, chaotic and open borders, one of worst COVID numbers in USA (Florida doing great!), unable to manage its forests or water resources, land of Potmania, and racist policies infecting every level of government and education.
Great job Dems!! Good way to destroy a culture and a country. Hopefully your cult will finally self destruct under the weight of its abject failures.
Registered user
Community Center
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I don't get all the ad hominem hate? Becker and Mullin have both held true to what they ran on and generally I've seen them push for progressive policies on housing, transit, climate change and other problems in our district I feel people care about.
Maybe I'm just reading too hard into the PAOnline comment section...
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Thank You, Martha for stating what many are feeling. Even here in Palo Alto. People across the country are waking up and rejecting policies put in place by Democrats in this administration nationally and at the state level locally. Biden approval rating is at 38% and just a few hours ago in Iowa at 33%. The VP approval rating is even worse at 28%, an all time historic low. Senior democrat congressional members are announcing their retirements knowing that judgement day is around the corner and it's being predicted that there will be a major shift in power in both the House and Senate next year.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
16 minutes ago
Registered user
16 minutes ago
The GOP showed itself proud today when the vast majority refused to condemn one of their own for distributing a video showing the murder of another Congressperson.
They couldn't even manage to show a no-brainer statement saying it's not nice to threaten to kill someone esp. with the rise in hate crimes, murders, arsons at houses of worship....
(Remember "Thou Shalt not Kill"?) What a fine example to set.