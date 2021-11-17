Fletcher Middle School's dwindling size causes district to propose enrollment lottery

With the student body at Ellen Fletcher Middle School shrinking by over 30% since 2015, the Palo Alto Unified School District is considering offering families throughout the district the opportunity for their children to attend the school next fall.
Superintendent Don Austin presented a proposal to the district's Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 16, that called for creating an intra-district lottery to attend Fletcher for the 2022-2023 school year. The lottery would allow families who live within the Palo Alto district's boundaries, but who aren't zoned for Fletcher, to apply to switch their children into the school.
The district's board was receptive to the proposal, although no formal vote was taken. District staff are expected to return at a future board meeting with a more detailed plan.
Fletcher is substantially smaller than either of the district's other two middle schools, sitting at roughly half the size of Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School. According to enrollment data that the district collected last month, Fletcher has 502 students this year, compared to 820 at Frank S. Green Jr. Middle School and 979 at JLS.
Austin told the board on Tuesday night that when a middle school gets too small it becomes difficult to operate and begins to lose counselors, administrative support positions and multiple periods of elective classes.
Since 2015, Fletcher has lost roughly a third of its student body, dropping from 751 students to 502. The district overall has shrunk in recent years, but less steeply. Since 2015, Palo Alto Unified's enrollment has decreased roughly 16%.
At this point, Austin said Fletcher is approaching the size of a large elementary school.
"There's no denying that it's a problem that needs our attention," Austin said.
After speaking with school staff, he said that the district is proposing doing a "controlled" lottery next fall as a starting point, with the potential to take additional actions to shore up the school's population in future years.
"It would have little or no downside that we could come up with, except with the acknowledgement that it may not be enough for long term sustainability," Austin said.
The exact size of the lottery hasn't yet been finalized, but Austin told the board that he wants to move towards having 600 students attend Fletcher. In an interview after the meeting, Austin said that he doesn't expect to reach 600 next year, but that it's a longer term goal.
"If we were in the ballpark of 550 next year, I'd be very happy," Austin said. "I think that would be a good step in the right direction."
Board member Jennifer DiBrienza said she supports running a lottery, adding that it may appeal to parents of JLS students in particular. JLS graduates are split between Gunn and Paly for high school, while Fletcher's students are all zoned for Gunn. DiBrienza added that other parents may be interested in Fletcher because they prefer a smaller school for their children.
"I think that starting (with a lottery) is a great idea that gives families who are interested in this option the chance to pick it," DiBrienza said.
Other board members were similarly supportive of the proposal. Board member Todd Collins was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Although Fletcher's current enrollment is already a cause for concern, Austin said that what's "more alarming" is the small size of the fifth grade classes this year at the elementary schools that feed into Fletcher. As of Nov. 9, Barron Park had 34 fifth graders, Juana Briones had 54 and Nixon had 69.
"The feeder numbers for fifth grade — they got my attention, let's say that," Austin told the board.
One "obvious approach" to increase Fletcher's size would be redrawing school district boundaries, but Austin said that isn't currently being considered. Running a lottery would not impact the boundary lines.
"Changing boundaries is a pretty big deal," he said. "It's a big enough deal that it's not on the table right now."
Board member Jesse Ladomirak said she saw no downside in trying a lottery but asked whether the district plans to take additional steps for next school year if the lottery doesn't yield enough new students.
Austin said that the district doesn't plan to take any action beyond a lottery in time for next school year because it would be too rushed, but it would instead look into possible options for future years.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
This is exactly why some people's objections to building more affordable housing are misplaced (they fear, among other misperceptions, that housing would overload our schools). If multi-family housing were allowed in the Fletcher assignment area, under-enrollment would not be a problem. Palo Alto needs affordable housing urgently -- including housing for all of PAUSD's teachers.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
No surprise given how expensive Palo Alto housing has become. Too expensive for even upper middle class parents to live here.
We've essentially become a big retirement community. We should start seeing golf carts and wheelchairs running around on our streets soon.
EDIT: And I disagree with Rebecca. We need market rate housing. Period. Below Market Rate housing is simply bad policy.
Registered user
Community Center
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Fletcher being a smaller school is a far better experience for students compared with Green or JLS.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
An interesting point, this is the only middle school west of the Caltrain tracks and it might suit anyone who doesn't want to cross the tracks on a daily basis.
Another interesting point is that both our high schools are west of the tracks and presumably half our high school students have to cross the tracks daily.
These factors are rarely mentioned when discussing the schools and it strikes me that it is important to think about it.
Registered user
Midtown
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Fletcher has a low # of students and the other two appear to be facing declines in enrollment as well. I hope the board looks collectively at the MS enrollment and not just Fletcher. Greene and JLS are not as populated as they were in the past, which is positive, in my opinion.
With the lottery will PAUSD be robbing Peter to pay Paul?
What is the desired population per school across all three?
And let's hope Austin and the board factor in this trend when considering a 3rd HS at Cubberly.
Registered user
University South
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
When Eric Filseth, Tom DuBois, and Lydia Kou leave the City Council and RHNA takes effect, the new housing to be built in Palo Alto will help add students.
The current City Council is stuck in the 1970's when Palo Alto was still growing. Right now, the school district is facing another period of declining enrollment.
And Joe Simitian blocked the new Stanford GUP because he didn't like the fact that Stanford would not build a new school for PAUSD.
Where are the respected leaders to call out the folly of our politicians?
Registered user
Green Acres
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Some seem to believe that allowing more multi-family housing in Palo Alto would make housing "affordable". Because of the super-high price of housing in the area, that can't happen without someone providing even multi-family housing with a 50% or higher subsidy. People were worried about the high and rising cost of housing in Palo Alto already 40 and 20 years ago; we will have to do what they did -- just learn to live with it.