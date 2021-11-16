Rep. Jackie Speier announces she will not seek reelection in 2022

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in 2022 after more than a decade in Congress.

In a video shared on social media, Speier recalled being shot five times at the Jonestown massacre in Guyana in 1978 while working as a staffer for Rep. Leo Ryan, who was fatally shot on the trip to investigate Jim Jones and the People's Temple, a cult that had previously been based in his Peninsula congressional district.

Speier said her career in public office, which has taken her from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to the state Legislature to in 2008 being elected to the seat in Congress, has been "a remarkable journey that has surpassed my wildest dreams." Her district, California's 14th Congressional District, includes parts of San Francisco and runs as far south as East Palo Alto on the Midpeninsula and San Gregorio on the Coastside.

Government officials, including San Mateo County politicians, congratulated Speier on her retirement and commended her for her work in public office.

"(Speier) is a true superhero who has had an incredible career and done so much for the people of our state and country," said state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park. "We all owe her a debt of gratitude for her tremendous service."