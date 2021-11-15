DA's Office reaches $3.5M settlement with Synchrony Bank over harassing debtors

Synchrony Bank and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced a $3.5 million settlement Monday over allegations that the bank made harassing calls to debtors across the state.

The complaint against Synchrony Bank alleged that its agents made "an excessive and unreasonable" amount of calls to debtors and, in some cases, continued to call people even after confirming that they called the incorrect number.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen jointly investigated and prosecuted with case with the California Debt Collection Task Force, an investigation and prosecutorial team comprised of the district attorneys from Santa Clara, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

"Banks must play by the rules of civility and law when they pursue consumers for alleged debts," Rosen said in a statement. "These rules protect consumers against unreasonable and harassing behavior."

The settlement, which does not include an admission of wrongdoing, according to Rosen's office, includes a $2 million civil fine and covers $975,000 in investigative costs.