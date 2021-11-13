Around Town: Palo Alto comes under fire in New York Times op-ed

In the latest Around Town column, Palo Alto gets called out in a New York Times video op-ed over its lack of new housing and Bayshore Christian Ministries debuts a new outdoor space in East Palo Alto.
KIND OF BLUE ... It's been eight years since Palo Alto voters rejected Measure D, which overturned a zone change that would've enabled construction of 60 low-income apartments and 12 single-family homes, but the episode continues to shape the city's image.
The 2013 referendum over the Maybell Avenue development was featured in a New York Times video op-ed released Tuesday. It focused on Democratic strongholds that fail to live up to the party's egalitarian values.
"Affluent liberals tend to be really good at showing up to the marches and talking about how they like equality," video journalist Johnny Harris says in the documentary. "They're really good about putting signs in their lawns saying that all are welcome here. But by their actions, what they're actually saying is, 'We believe in these ideals, just not in my backyard.'"
The op-ed points out that over the past eight years, the San Francisco area added 676,000 jobs and only 176,000 housing units and singles out Palo Alto for its failure to rezone single-family districts to support higher-density housing projects.
NYT Editorial Board member Binyamin Appelbaum suggested that when it comes to opposing housing projects, it's "always the same song, 'I'm in favor of affordable housing. We need more of it in this county. However, I have some concerns about this project.'"
The video then cuts to footage of local residents and Measure D opponents Tim Gray and Bob Moss urging residents to oppose the measure at a town hall meeting. Palo Alto isn't the only target in the video.
The documentary also takes aim at the liberal bastions of Washington state, which is criticized for its regressive tax policies, and Illinois, where some school districts are gerrymandered to steer money away from poorer communities to the more affluent ones.
FIELD OF HOPE … East Palo Alto may have its own version of a "Field of Dreams" at Bayshore Christian Ministries. After years of planning and work, the organization debuted its renovated Field of Hope next to its Beech Street headquarters.
The space features a soccer field, fire pit, picnic area and garden, Executive Director Tiffany Hong said in a press release. Everything came together through community contributions. The designing and planning work was a collaborative effort with students at Oxford Day School, which uses space at the ministries' headquarters, and Palo Alto nonprofit Canopy. The students were trained by PlaceWorks, an urban planning firm, to lead a design charrette as part of their coursework.
With the support of Kaiser Permanente's CAMPOS grant, the organization worked with Canopy to greenify the field with 32 trees and 125 plants.
Professional basketball player Jeremy Lin's foundation helped install a half-sized basketball court in the space (not to mention, footed a majority of the cost), which was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in March. "I hope that the court is a source of unification and that you continue to pursue your dreams and enjoy working out and enjoy exercising every day," Lin told Bayshore's youth in a video.
Over the summer, more than $110,000 was raised through Bayshore's capital campaign to complete the Field of Hope.
The outdoor space was recognized by the California Senate through a certificate signed Oct. 10 by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park. That same day, the organization held a Field of Hope expo attended by more than 230 people, according to a press release. "BCM's Field of Hope is an example of East Palo Alto's resilience. It's an oasis," City Council member Antonio Lopez said at the event. "The beauty of this outdoor space offers hope and inspiration to the community."
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
It’s curious why there’s always an expectation for Palo Alto to build more dense housing.
* Few families want this type of living space. They will almost always prefer living in a single family home in a neighboring city.
* No one is entitled to live here (including me). Just because you want a Ferrari doesn’t mean you get one.
* When was the last time you heard of someone complaining about housing in Atherton? It’s quite odd why people and media feel that this community owes them something in life at their preferred price.
Registered user
Menlo Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Palo Alto and NYC are light years apart and cannot be compared on a one to one basis as it is akin to comparing apples to oranges.
New York (most notably Queens) has become a network of impoverished third world communities and it is safe to assume that most Palo Altans do not want something like this to occur in their city.
Registered user
Crescent Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
After spending the last few decades watching my friends — and now my own sister — get pushed out of the area due to high housing costs, I'm so excited to see the NY Times call out Palo Alto as the selfish bastion of conservatives-pretending-to-be-liberals that is.
Palo Alto, you've caused the housing crisis. You've caused congestion. You've micromanaged all new housing to the point that almost nothing can get built. You've actively pushed your cleaners, teachers and plumbers away, so that they're commuting from Stockton — and then you have the gall to say we can't build housing because of "the traffic".
It's time to look in the mirror, and realize that you're not the liberals you profess to be. Black lives don't matter if they can't live here. Immigrants are not welcome here if the only immigrants who are, are those who can afford a $10m house. You don't "believe in science" if you refuse to understand basic economics. You're not fighting climate change if you're forcing everyone to live in single-family homes and drive everywhere.
You are the problem, and the news is most definitely out. But hey, your house just appreciated! So I guess you can be proud of something.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I volunteered for housing on Maybell. I volunteered to call voters to vote “no” on the referendum. The housing there was overturned by 10% of voters. I saw it for what it was, prequel to continued, historic “redialing” by an elite and viral gated community. It’s not only “not in my backyard” aggressive segregation but also not in my side yard or front yard either. It’s only a yes when single family home owners don’t have any poor housing in their plane of sight. The shadow is long, far and mean by so called “bastion of liberal beliefs”. Although really it’s libertarians who refuse to partner with anyone outside of this extreme — it’s an extreme almost cult like voice of far removed from the “real” needs of community building. Unless it engendered in a software program, or email generated or an App based program the reality of the “have nots” is so far up [email protected]%} of R1 zones in PA they shut off the lights and hide in plain site, on the seat of their $6000 bikes , in their Tesla and Prius — sandbagging any hope for vibrant, inclusive, community inclusive to all. 35 firearms stolen from a single family R1 Old Palo Alto home a few months ago, says it all.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Poor Evan, so bitter, so upset that the people he thought were liberals turn out to be only human and instead of following up their slogans in support of BLM, etc. are really only interested in their own welfare and quality of life.
Thank you Evan for reminding us that we should welcome crowding and ugly development in our comfortable suburban neighborhoods. We need to jockey each day for parking in our streets near our own homes which should be crowded with corner to corner cars in order to qualify as real liberals!
I'm really all broke up that I can't qualify! I'm glad my home has appreciated, I'm happy not having to live next to a big box stack and pack apartment house. I'm glad that I was fortunate enough to be able to work and afford a home (couldn't afford Crescent Park) in a nice neighborhood that is quiet, has trees and is pleasant for people and dogs who like to go out for a walk.
I'm not about to apologize for it!
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
It’s hilarious that people who grew up in Palo Alto decades ago feel entitled to be able to purchase a home here at a price of their choosing. It must be a difficult pill to swallow to see hard working immigrants with dark complexions being able to afford what you cannot.
Newsflash: the prices you are looking for exist in neighboring East Palo Alto - but of course you’re too afraid to live there because your neighbors will largely be people of color.
This sounds like Make Palo Alto Great Again garbage.
Registered user
Downtown North
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
To the extent Maybell persists at all, it’s as a “rally the base” political narrative by a small group of extra-passionate folks. Whether or not the project’s benefits outweighed its warts wasn’t universally agreed on by reasonable people; and the context of broad resident anger over years of crappy “PC” and other exemption-rich development deals played an immense, even dominant role. The NYT claim, that 2013 Measure D proves Palo Altans don’t want affordable housing in town, is a stretch.
In fact, Palo Alto has one of the region’s more progressive records on low-income housing. Except for San Jose, which is 15X larger, Palo Alto actually has more income-restricted BMR housing units than any other city in the Santa Clara County, including Mt View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, all of which have both higher populations and more jobs than Palo Alto does ([email protected], ACS 2019). Though more is needed, 9% of Palo Alto’s housing stock is income-restricted BMR, the second-highest rate of any city in the County.
Since 2015 Palo Alto has appropriated roughly $40M in city funds for BMR housing (Buena Vista, Wilton Court, Grant Ave). With last month’s commitment of land and money to the LifeMoves homeless project, the tally goes above $50 million. Palo Alto’s commercial linkage fee for Affordable Housing, at $68.50/sf, leads the Bay Area. And while some sniff at our office crackdown, without it at least one housing project – the now-leasing 2755 El Camino Real “Workforce Housing” development – would today be an office building instead.
As for single-family homes: as a share of Palo Alto’s housing, SFH are actually a lower percentage, and multi-unit housing a higher percentage, than the County, the Bay Area overall, and the state of California (ACS2019, US Census 2010/20). The NYT map is wrong.
The NYT’s larger argument, that West Coast Democrats are insufficiently progressive, is a topic likely to see more debate post-Nov 3. Their assertion about Palo Alto sheds no light on that thesis.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
@ Eric - fantastic points backed by data. It’s curious why professional writers at The New York Times cannot do the same HW.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Mr. Filseth your argument is weak. Just because Alta Housing exists as the city’s whipping post does not make anti-multi family housing hole justifiable. A minimum 10 year wait list for Alta unit, come on, really? Lumping A 70 unit Mayfield Place very low income building into the totals w Stanford’s / Palo Alto upscale agreement of 160 units up hill from Mayfield does not make up the loss. Nor does double counting Housing Element quotients from its 5/6 cycles. Bueno Vista was a major win for low income working poor renters for keeping them in mobile homes. All who were about to be kicked curbside and out of Palo Alto. It houses 400 people. Mayfield Place at 70 units and 150 people cost $35 million and after only four years is collapsing inside and out — with its cardboard interior doors, no storage, fire hazard electric non energy star stoves — broken down parking puzzle . Concrete is cracking and separating and sinking into ECR — shameful. Put the money where your council mouth‘s move — in action and unison to the reality . Our community will collapse like Mayfield and Climate should a wealthy elite continue to ignore and deny there is a “we’ve got a problem, Palo Alto”. Pushing 2000 units to the east exterior of PA on top of HWY 101, in a commercial toxic manufacturing site and as far from a train, a public school, park or public safety is shear madness in the making. Air pollution, transit desert and as far a plane site is totally obscuring good solutions for people and not profits. Here’s a question: Who owns the soil under the multi acres of the member only Ohlone garden? How about housing there? It was the site of a un realized low-income Lawrence tract (Named in honor of a first African American Stanford Prof) that was buried by Palo Alto in 1947. Some history!
Registered user
College Terrace
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Thank you Eric Filseth for telling the truth. The data is factual. The NY Times opinion
author is spinning his bias. He did not do his homework. Palo Alto is an easy target. Why do so many want to live here if it is such a racist environment? Nearly half the population is Asian. Applebaum needs to digest the data and put it in his pipe and smoke it.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
As well Mr. Filseth, The real city responsibilities are not by shoving it to passionate, poor non-profits , predominately staffed by women, people of color and lower wages (likely who can’t live in a PA either) is wrong as well. Putting homeless in temporary stacked, storage boxes called supportive temporary housing on a former human sewage treatment site!? Money is not coming from Palo Alto either but the state’s Homekey. How generous of our city to extend the dirt and old poo site out and away from your R1 line of sight.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@ PA Community Advocate just proved my point about virtual reality of Silicon Valley v Santa Clara valley. Biased data sets collected by surveys, consultants, studies with margin’s of error. We are seeing the human cost of separate, unequal prejudices. The blatant bigotry is spilling over the thresholds of private property R1 zoning protections. The fever pitch of cultish like tax protective libertarians cloaked as bleeding heart liberalism” is astounding and near laughable, if those humans street side dwelling in tents were not dying at the feet of a few of the wealthiest!
Registered user
another community
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Evan NAILS it, and I am reminded by this article how very little there is to miss now that we’ve moved from PA to a better, more affordable, sane, politically moderate place. I was born and raised in PA but will leave it to all you holier-than-thou, NIMBY Democrats. Enjoy!
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Palo Alto haters….ask yourself why you are at odds with one of top "affordable housing advocate" cities in Santa Clara county? Palo Alto has 9% of the total housing stock as deed restricted below market rate housing. That’s incredible. There are few cities with Palo Alto’s land costs that have done so much.
And $50 million dollars for more below market rate housing just in a few years, also incredible! The latest investment - $7M from the city (not the state) and $9.7M in land for housing to get the homeless into a highly successful transition housing program. These are all great things.
From the comments here it seems the real complaint is a hatred of single family homes regardless of what the residents are doing in such a diverse, inclusive city. With a minority white and a truly activist population, Palo Alto residents have been quiet for too long as lies are repeated until people just accept them as facts without stopping to think or check.
The NY Times owes Palo Alto a retraction and the Weekly should be ashamed of running this as news.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Why doesn’t the city talk about the rate of poverty in the current census? PA has been touting a less than 2% poverty rate for decades. The PAUSD school district’s low income family demographic is between 10 and 12%. The city has been suppressing true poverty numbers for years by 1) an oppressive lack of limited affordable housing and slum lording. Hello? 50% of local families are taking advantage of the free and reduced school lunch program. Greedy wealthy taking food from the poor too, or maybe our poverty rate is a lot larger?!
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Native - you seem like a good soul but your takes here are confusing. No one is entitled to property or rental at pricing of their choice or convenience. If a family can’t live comfortably in Palo Alto, there are wonderful nearby cities to live in at much lower price points. Do think Atherton owes the world affordable or low income housing?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Uh @Palo Alto Voter guess you have not been following the egregious racist bullying taking place at Gunn? Inclusive? Equitable. It’s reasonable for the almost 50% of us struggling renters, low wage workers, parents, children to live, love and thrive. Turn our dignitaries into visionaries and welcome change as part of rather than then pushing in as just another “problem” to ignore and hide from. NYT is a national syndicate. Likely the writer lives here and is close to our elitist ground zero. We are far from a model city and when nothing done, a mockery. Hoosiers, Bloomington is our sister? Indiana one of the whitest states in the Nation? Our true sister is East PA but she’s a black sheep and 2000 miles closer than comfort. Here’s something PA could provide in lieu of affordable rents: A universal basic income, free access to recreation, art center, museums, provide bicycles, and services to help all those at the edge trying to thrive who were born, raised here. How about a stock dividend “carve out” from Apple, Google, Facebook? Oil Co’s have provided such for Alaskan’s for decades. Make possible for a normal wage earner to mature and invest their skills, energy, educations. After all it’s “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” yet maybe founders really meant “private property” instead of happiness. Dismal prospects.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@Pa Community Advocate . Yes Atherton must provide housing for their housekeepers, grounds keeps, teachers, day care providers, nannies, day laborers. Absolutely Atherton has to pitch in.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
It also does not follow if one normal wage earner is out priced, we should move. That’s gerrymandering to the inth degree. How about you move and re-distribute your wealth and taxes more evenly into another city. Fresno comes to mind. Especially those very high end earning, empty nesters having the privilege of working from home or seeing their tech stocks exponentially rise from Pandemic By moving out or over, private property owners invest in the social responsible decisions of leveling the playing field of sharing. We can all win if we work together rather than against each ither. When SFHOR1 ‘ers push on height limits is confusing too. Wash DC has a 5o ft ht limit. has that solved their extreme poverty? The 50 ft ht limit is not about housing but a self serving landscape value — City Hall and council hates the high rise they work in and Channing House plane of site, this includes Palo Alto Square monstrosity of wasted land. Well designed cities/towns are not just about objective or subjective standards of looks. Cultural values and social responsibilities are part of a democracy. Calling a spade a spade.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
47 minutes ago
Registered user
47 minutes ago
The NY Times is funded and owned by the wealthiest people in the world- the same ones who want to make money ripping apart the environment in this area. It's no surprise that they are backing up the growth machine as much as they possibly can.
Native to the Bay you are a belligerent moron. People like you are getting in the way of any real action being taken for the poor Quit being a racist, angry idiot
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
47 minutes ago
Registered user
47 minutes ago
The NY Times is funded and owned by the wealthiest people in the world- the same ones who want to make money ripping apart the environment in this area. It's no surprise that they are backing up the growth machine as much as they possibly can.
Native to the Bay you are a belligerent moron. People like you are getting in the way of any real action being taken for the poor. Quit being a racist, angry idiot
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
27 minutes ago
Registered user
27 minutes ago
Capitalism is not a democratic value, yet taxation is -- Silly Con's autocracy Libertarians who once sat at the feet of Commodore & Apple's Macintosh machinery, barefoot, wild hair, blue jeans and t-shirts has become nothing but a cultish almost a, L. Ron Hubbard like, level of virtual extremist. A non theologic DemeGod of the "have's". Dancing Bears, not. Stand up and be counted with the rest.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
20 minutes ago
Registered user
20 minutes ago
Obviously Chris you have to stoop to name calling -- you're so mad that you may have to pay a share and include a minority in the mix. Typical low, bullying tactics.
Registered user
Crescent Park
12 minutes ago
Registered user
12 minutes ago
The peninsula has always been a hub of innovation. Too bad the Silicon Valley was established on this actual peninsula rather than in the east bay, perhaps in an actual valley where there is more land for houses than on our limited slice of land.