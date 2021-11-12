Weekly sets $500K goal for Holiday Fund charity drive

The Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund campaign to support local nonprofits that provide critical help to those in need is kicking off this week, with the aim of raising $500,000 — every cent of which will be distributed to community agencies.

Through the generosity of local residents and the Holiday Fund's partnering foundations, Palo Alto area service organizations will be able to send deserving teens to college, bridge educational gaps, put hot food in hungry stomachs, aid people with disabilities, step in with services when times are tough and more.

Recent grants from the Holiday Fund have ensured nonprofits were able to continue their important work of helping others during the pandemic. At the San Francisco 49ers Academy in East Palo Alto, staff set up a learning hub for kids who were unable to keep up with remote learning: homeless children, special education students, youth who take care of younger siblings because their parents are working all day, students without reliable internet access and immigrant children who were just starting to learn English. Each of these students received consistent, individualized attention as well as coordinated help to keep them both in school and thriving.

At the nonprofit Hidden Villa farm, gatherings at summer camps in 2020 were both unsafe and illegal, so the staff launched an at-home program called "Seeds of Summer." Students received boxes filled with 14 envelopes, each a lesson that blended recreation with education. The boxes included journals, a variety of craft supplies and bits of nature collected from the farm.

The generous support of matching grants from local foundations, including the Packard, Hewlett, Peery and Arrillaga foundations, are doubling each Holiday Fund contribution. A donation of $100 turns into $200 with the foundation matching gifts. And because the Palo Alto Weekly and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation are absorbing all administrative costs to run the fund, 100% of every donation goes directly to an agency for services.