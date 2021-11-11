PUBLIC AGENDA: Renters assistance policies; preliminary review of townhome project

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss the lawsuit from Miriam Green pertaining to transfer of utility funds to the general fund and to discuss negotiations with the Palo Alto Museum about the museum's use of the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave. The council will then hold a joint session with the Architectural Review Board and the Planning and Transportation Commission to talk about changes in rules pertaining to wireless communication facilities; consider a resolution establishing a sister city relationship with Bloomington, Indiana; continue its discussion of new policies to assist renters; and provide direction to staff about lease terms for Palo Alto Museum. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6:40 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review redoing the bid process for El Carmelo Elementary School's multi-purpose room project, the educator effectiveness grant and annual developer fees. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The full agenda wil be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council will interview candidates for the Architectural Review Board, the Historical Review Board and the Planning and Transportation Commission. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update on fundraising opportunities from Friends of the Palo Alto Parks and the Palo Alto Recreation Foundation. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.