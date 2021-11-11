Palo Alto's Aquarius Theatre reopens Thursday

The Aquarius Theatre in downtown Palo Alto is welcoming audiences back in person this week after a long but temporary closure due to the pandemic.
The theater is reopening Nov. 11 with director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast," a coming of age comedy-drama inspired by Branagh's childhood in 1960s Northern Ireland. The film stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill. The film garnered the People's Choice Award for Best Film at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.
The first showtime is at 7 p.m.
The Aquarius Theatre is located at 430 Emerson St., Palo Alto. For showtimes and ticket information, visit landmarktheatres.com.
Comments
Registered user
University South
on Nov 11, 2021 at 6:47 pm
Registered user
on Nov 11, 2021 at 6:47 pm
HOORAY!!! Can't wait to go to a real movie!!!
I hope they require vaccination proof as they do at Stanford events we have attended recently, but I cannot tell from a quick look at the website. Anybody know?