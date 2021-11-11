News

Authorities locate man reported missing out of Stanford

Jack Birnbaum found safe in Davis

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Jack Birnbaum, 95, who was reporting missing out of Stanford, was located safe on Nov. 11, 2021. Courtesy California Highway Patrol.

A missing 95-year-old man who was reported missing out of Stanford was located safe by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday morning, Palo Alto police said.

Jack Birnbaum was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Stanford, according to a tweet Thursday from the CHP, which issued a silver alert for him for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties on behalf of Palo Alto police.

Birnbaum was also sighted at a gas station in Menlo Park around 5:45 a.m., Palo Alto police said Thursday in a tweet.

At 8:36 a.m., police reported Birnbaum was found safe by the CHP in Davis and will be reunited with his family, according to a tweet.

