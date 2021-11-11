Arts

ArtUp open studios event makes an impression with free prints

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 11, 2021, 2:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A limited-edition risograph print created by Tara de la Garza, one of 22 resident artists with the Cubberley Artist Studio Program. Courtesy Tara de la Garza.

The studios of the Cubberley Artist Studio Program may have been closed to visitors over the past year and a half, but the 22 artists who work in them have certainly been busy and now there's a chance to see their work. The city of Palo Alto-backed artist studio program is hosting ArtUp, an open studio event Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m. to welcome the public back to the studios and showcase the diverse works created by its nearly two dozen artists. ArtUp takes place at the Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

The event includes hands-on art activities for all ages led by resident artists.

Leading up to the event, artists have been stashing limited-edition risograph prints in different locations around Palo Alto and posting the whereabouts daily. Also, the first 200 visitors to the open studios event will receive their own free print from one of the participating artists.

For more information, visit artup.studio.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

ArtUp open studios event makes an impression with free prints

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 11, 2021, 2:38 pm

The studios of the Cubberley Artist Studio Program may have been closed to visitors over the past year and a half, but the 22 artists who work in them have certainly been busy and now there's a chance to see their work. The city of Palo Alto-backed artist studio program is hosting ArtUp, an open studio event Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m. to welcome the public back to the studios and showcase the diverse works created by its nearly two dozen artists. ArtUp takes place at the Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

The event includes hands-on art activities for all ages led by resident artists.

Leading up to the event, artists have been stashing limited-edition risograph prints in different locations around Palo Alto and posting the whereabouts daily. Also, the first 200 visitors to the open studios event will receive their own free print from one of the participating artists.

For more information, visit artup.studio.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.