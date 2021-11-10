What's closed and what's open on Veterans Day in Palo Alto

The city of Palo Alto will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, which falls on a Thursday this year, and close administration offices and libraries. Transit agencies will maintain regular weekday schedules. To find more information, see the list below.

City services:

• Palo Alto libraries: All branches will be closed. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed.

• Garbage pickup: Regular waste collection services will occur on Nov. 11.