What's closed and what's open on Veterans Day in Palo Alto

The city of Palo Alto will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, which falls on a Thursday this year, and close administration offices and libraries. Transit agencies will maintain regular weekday schedules. To find more information, see the list below.
City services:
• Palo Alto libraries: All branches will be closed. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.
• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed.
• Garbage pickup: Regular waste collection services will occur on Nov. 11.
• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services and administrative offices will be closed.
Transportation:
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a regular weekday schedule. For the weekday timetable, visit caltrain.com.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will maintain its regular route schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, non-school day schedule. For schedules, visit samtrans.com.
Federal, state offices:
• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service offices will be closed and mail service will not be available on Nov. 11. Mail delivery will resume the next day.
