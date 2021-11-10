News

What's closed and what's open on Veterans Day in Palo Alto

The national holiday falls on a Thursday this year

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

The city of Palo Alto's administrative offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The city of Palo Alto will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, which falls on a Thursday this year, and close administration offices and libraries. Transit agencies will maintain regular weekday schedules. To find more information, see the list below.

City services:

• Palo Alto libraries: All branches will be closed. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed.

• Garbage pickup: Regular waste collection services will occur on Nov. 11.

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services and administrative offices will be closed.

Transportation:

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a regular weekday schedule. For the weekday timetable, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will maintain its regular route schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, non-school day schedule. For schedules, visit samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices:

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service offices will be closed and mail service will not be available on Nov. 11. Mail delivery will resume the next day.

