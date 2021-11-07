News

Palo Alto roads make top 3 in Bay Area pavement quality report

City scores 84, which falls under 'very good' category

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 7, 2021, 8:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A cyclist rides by an oak tree at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Emerson Street in Palo Alto on Oct. 20, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

When it comes to maintaining local roads, Palo Alto knows how to give them the attention they deserve, as seen through new data made public this week by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

On Wednesday, the agency issued its 2020 Pavement Condition of Bay Area Jurisdictions report, which gave the city a Pavement Condition Index score of 84 based on a total 414 miles of road.

Palo Alto is among 10 jurisdictions that saw their three-year PCI scores fall under the "very good" range, which connotes "slight or moderate distress." The city has maintained a score of 84 for the past three years. The new report shows Palo Alto was one point behind Cupertino, which topped the regional list, and tied with Dublin.

Overall, the Bay Area's nearly 44,000 lanes-miles of streets and roads scored 67 out of 100 points, which is "computed on a three-year moving average basis," according to a Nov. 3 press release.

"Some of the pavement work scheduled for last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic," MTC Chair Alfredo Pedroza said in the release. "But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads ... to a state of good repair."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto roads make top 3 in Bay Area pavement quality report

City scores 84, which falls under 'very good' category

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 7, 2021, 8:07 am

When it comes to maintaining local roads, Palo Alto knows how to give them the attention they deserve, as seen through new data made public this week by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

On Wednesday, the agency issued its 2020 Pavement Condition of Bay Area Jurisdictions report, which gave the city a Pavement Condition Index score of 84 based on a total 414 miles of road.

Palo Alto is among 10 jurisdictions that saw their three-year PCI scores fall under the "very good" range, which connotes "slight or moderate distress." The city has maintained a score of 84 for the past three years. The new report shows Palo Alto was one point behind Cupertino, which topped the regional list, and tied with Dublin.

Overall, the Bay Area's nearly 44,000 lanes-miles of streets and roads scored 67 out of 100 points, which is "computed on a three-year moving average basis," according to a Nov. 3 press release.

"Some of the pavement work scheduled for last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic," MTC Chair Alfredo Pedroza said in the release. "But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads ... to a state of good repair."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.