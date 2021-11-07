Palo Alto roads make top 3 in Bay Area pavement quality report

When it comes to maintaining local roads, Palo Alto knows how to give them the attention they deserve, as seen through new data made public this week by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

On Wednesday, the agency issued its 2020 Pavement Condition of Bay Area Jurisdictions report, which gave the city a Pavement Condition Index score of 84 based on a total 414 miles of road.

Palo Alto is among 10 jurisdictions that saw their three-year PCI scores fall under the "very good" range, which connotes "slight or moderate distress." The city has maintained a score of 84 for the past three years. The new report shows Palo Alto was one point behind Cupertino, which topped the regional list, and tied with Dublin.

Overall, the Bay Area's nearly 44,000 lanes-miles of streets and roads scored 67 out of 100 points, which is "computed on a three-year moving average basis," according to a Nov. 3 press release.

"Some of the pavement work scheduled for last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic," MTC Chair Alfredo Pedroza said in the release. "But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads ... to a state of good repair."