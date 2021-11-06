News

East Palo Alto police chief announces retirement

Albert Pardini to step down after decadeslong career in law enforcement

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 6, 2021, 10:04 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

East Palo Alto police Chief Albert Pardini speaks about the new RV Safe Parking Program in East Palo Alto on May 14, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

East Palo Alto's police chief is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement, city officials announced Friday.

Chief Albert Pardini, who was appointed as police chief in 2014, is retiring and Cmdr. Jeff Liu will serve as interim chief upon Pardini's retirement. City officials did not say when the current chief will retire.

City Manager Jaime Fontes said Pardini's "enthusiasm and dedication to professional, fair, and effective law enforcement has never diminished. We will miss his leadership and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Pardini had worked for decades in San Francisco prior to coming to East Palo Alto, most recently serving as head of the San Francisco International Airport Bureau's patrol division.

He had taken over as East Palo Alto's top cop after former Chief Ronald Davis was hired in 2013 as director of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Fontes said the City Council will oversee a search for a new permanent chief.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

East Palo Alto police chief announces retirement

Albert Pardini to step down after decadeslong career in law enforcement

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 6, 2021, 10:04 am

East Palo Alto's police chief is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement, city officials announced Friday.

Chief Albert Pardini, who was appointed as police chief in 2014, is retiring and Cmdr. Jeff Liu will serve as interim chief upon Pardini's retirement. City officials did not say when the current chief will retire.

City Manager Jaime Fontes said Pardini's "enthusiasm and dedication to professional, fair, and effective law enforcement has never diminished. We will miss his leadership and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Pardini had worked for decades in San Francisco prior to coming to East Palo Alto, most recently serving as head of the San Francisco International Airport Bureau's patrol division.

He had taken over as East Palo Alto's top cop after former Chief Ronald Davis was hired in 2013 as director of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services.

Fontes said the City Council will oversee a search for a new permanent chief.

Comments

We Are The People
Registered user
East Palo Alto
8 hours ago
We Are The People, East Palo Alto
Registered user
8 hours ago

This may explain WHY the Acting Chief seems to want to earn "Strips" by Talking about a "Sex Offender" even though he had plenty of time to Speak on the 55 Sex Offenders that are currently residing within the 2.5 miles City?
Not mentioning that the "Newbie" Offender is simply replacing one that has left?
Am just saying?
It feels so much like a "Willie Horton" move ?

Its a bad thing that So many have landed in East Palo Alto?
But the presentation in the way it was done (smells).
Acting Chief "Liu" obviously wants the position?
This is so dishonest. He's upsetting the Newest Citizens, getting stirred up
As though this Man is going to sneak into their Windows at Night or grab
One of their Children as they pass by?
Not knowing that the House has been classified as such for Over 20yrs.
The House was there first. They Built the 8 Schools around it? Makes you wonder? Especially as Student attendance has decline.
What say you Acting Officer "Liu"? One of the Gentrifiers that just entered East Palo Alto (yesterday)?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.