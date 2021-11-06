East Palo Alto police chief announces retirement

East Palo Alto's police chief is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement, city officials announced Friday.
Chief Albert Pardini, who was appointed as police chief in 2014, is retiring and Cmdr. Jeff Liu will serve as interim chief upon Pardini's retirement. City officials did not say when the current chief will retire.
City Manager Jaime Fontes said Pardini's "enthusiasm and dedication to professional, fair, and effective law enforcement has never diminished. We will miss his leadership and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."
Pardini had worked for decades in San Francisco prior to coming to East Palo Alto, most recently serving as head of the San Francisco International Airport Bureau's patrol division.
He had taken over as East Palo Alto's top cop after former Chief Ronald Davis was hired in 2013 as director of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services.
Fontes said the City Council will oversee a search for a new permanent chief.
Comments
Registered user
East Palo Alto
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
This may explain WHY the Acting Chief seems to want to earn "Strips" by Talking about a "Sex Offender" even though he had plenty of time to Speak on the 55 Sex Offenders that are currently residing within the 2.5 miles City?
Not mentioning that the "Newbie" Offender is simply replacing one that has left?
Am just saying?
It feels so much like a "Willie Horton" move ?
Its a bad thing that So many have landed in East Palo Alto?
But the presentation in the way it was done (smells).
Acting Chief "Liu" obviously wants the position?
This is so dishonest. He's upsetting the Newest Citizens, getting stirred up
As though this Man is going to sneak into their Windows at Night or grab
One of their Children as they pass by?
Not knowing that the House has been classified as such for Over 20yrs.
The House was there first. They Built the 8 Schools around it? Makes you wonder? Especially as Student attendance has decline.
What say you Acting Officer "Liu"? One of the Gentrifiers that just entered East Palo Alto (yesterday)?