East Palo Alto police chief announces retirement

East Palo Alto's police chief is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement, city officials announced Friday.

Chief Albert Pardini, who was appointed as police chief in 2014, is retiring and Cmdr. Jeff Liu will serve as interim chief upon Pardini's retirement. City officials did not say when the current chief will retire.

City Manager Jaime Fontes said Pardini's "enthusiasm and dedication to professional, fair, and effective law enforcement has never diminished. We will miss his leadership and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Pardini had worked for decades in San Francisco prior to coming to East Palo Alto, most recently serving as head of the San Francisco International Airport Bureau's patrol division.

He had taken over as East Palo Alto's top cop after former Chief Ronald Davis was hired in 2013 as director of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services.