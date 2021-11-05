PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on business tax measure; presentation about utilities agreements

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 8.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold a study session to discuss the Safe Routes to School program; continue its discussion of revisions to objective standards for new developments; discuss the business tax measure that is proposed for the 2022 ballot; and consider policies to assist renters. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee will hear presentations from the Office of the City Auditor about utilities power purchase agreements and about construction project controls. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 985 Channing Ave., a request to remove recorded height restrictions on the underlying parcel; review programs in the Comprehensive Plan's Implementation Chapter; and consider adopting a resolution to enable teleconferencing for commission meetings during the COVID-19 emergency. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.