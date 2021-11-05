News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on business tax measure; presentation about utilities agreements

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 5, 2021, 6:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 8.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold a study session to discuss the Safe Routes to School program; continue its discussion of revisions to objective standards for new developments; discuss the business tax measure that is proposed for the 2022 ballot; and consider policies to assist renters. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee will hear presentations from the Office of the City Auditor about utilities power purchase agreements and about construction project controls. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 985 Channing Ave., a request to remove recorded height restrictions on the underlying parcel; review programs in the Comprehensive Plan's Implementation Chapter; and consider adopting a resolution to enable teleconferencing for commission meetings during the COVID-19 emergency. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on business tax measure; presentation about utilities agreements

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 5, 2021, 6:56 am

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 8.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold a study session to discuss the Safe Routes to School program; continue its discussion of revisions to objective standards for new developments; discuss the business tax measure that is proposed for the 2022 ballot; and consider policies to assist renters. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee will hear presentations from the Office of the City Auditor about utilities power purchase agreements and about construction project controls. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 985 Channing Ave., a request to remove recorded height restrictions on the underlying parcel; review programs in the Comprehensive Plan's Implementation Chapter; and consider adopting a resolution to enable teleconferencing for commission meetings during the COVID-19 emergency. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.