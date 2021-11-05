Palo Alto Weekly launches first-ever Fall Membership Drive

American newspapers, once robustly funded by advertising revenue, are increasingly turning to readers for financial support, much as public radio and television stations have been doing for years.
Advertising revenues for newspapers across the U.S. declined 62% between 2008 and 2018, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center report — falling from $37.8 billion in 2008 to $14.3 billion in 2018.
Despite this decline, nearly three-quarters of adult Americans surveyed by Pew in 2018 believed that local news media were financially well-off, and only 14% of those surveyed had paid for local news in the preceding year.
Like news organizations throughout the country, the Palo Alto Weekly has been working for the past three years to offset the decline in local advertising. It now boasts a membership program through which readers can support the work of the Weekly's journalists.
This month, the Weekly is hosting its first-ever Fall Membership Drive to call attention to the membership program.
Between now and Nov. 11, readers can join thousands of others who are already members of the Palo Alto Weekly and PaloAltoOnline.com by becoming a Basic Annual Member at $120. Out of each subscription, the Weekly will donate 10% to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, the company's annual campaign to raise money for local nonprofits. This past year, the fund distributed $680,000 to community service groups in the Palo Alto and East Palo Alto area.
According to a Gallup/Knight Foundation survey in 2020, local news boosts residents' knowledge about their community and strengthens their sense of connection to it.
"Our future as an essential source of local news and information and the future of local nonprofit organizations are vital to the health of the community," said Bill Johnson, publisher of the Weekly. "By helping us reach our goal of 300 new members between now and Nov. 11, you can support both."
For those who are among the first 100 to sign up at PaloAltoOnline.com/join, they will receive a long-sleeve 100% cotton Moonlight Run shirt.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.