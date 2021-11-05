Palo Alto Weekly launches first-ever Fall Membership Drive

American newspapers, once robustly funded by advertising revenue, are increasingly turning to readers for financial support, much as public radio and television stations have been doing for years.

Advertising revenues for newspapers across the U.S. declined 62% between 2008 and 2018, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center report — falling from $37.8 billion in 2008 to $14.3 billion in 2018.

Despite this decline, nearly three-quarters of adult Americans surveyed by Pew in 2018 believed that local news media were financially well-off, and only 14% of those surveyed had paid for local news in the preceding year.

Like news organizations throughout the country, the Palo Alto Weekly has been working for the past three years to offset the decline in local advertising. It now boasts a membership program through which readers can support the work of the Weekly's journalists.

This month, the Weekly is hosting its first-ever Fall Membership Drive to call attention to the membership program.