'A failing street': As vacancies plague California Avenue, can the shopping district make a comeback?

Empty storefronts and "For Lease" signs have become a regular fixture along Palo Alto's California Avenue shopping district in recent years. As of this week, there were at least 13 storefronts that were vacant or for lease.
And as buildings remain empty and the number of attractions along the avenue wane, business owners and property managers who have maintained a stake on the dead-end street for multiple decades are now wondering if the city's second downtown can ever make a comeback.
Jessica Roth, owner of The Cobblery, which has operated on California Avenue since 1940, said this is the most vacancies she has seen since she took over her grandfather's shoe repair shop in 1994.
"In my entire life, we have never had more than three empty spaces on this street," said Roth, who is also vice president of the California Avenue Area Development Association, a business advocacy group for the shopping strip. "California Avenue is known for its longevity and keeping businesses."
Jon Goldman, co-president of Premier Properties, which manages over 70 buildings in Palo Alto, said, "The district is falling apart. There's no two ways about it."
During the pandemic, longtime restaurants such as The Counter, Antonio's Nut House and even the Subway franchise have abandoned Palo Alto's once vibrant destination, with business owners either citing financial hardships or employee shortages due to the pandemic.
"COVID-19 affected us a lot," Amanda Lee, who has co-owned several Subways in Palo Alto since 2003, told the Weekly. "The rent is very high in Palo Alto, and we lost many employees during COVID."
Bank of the West also is set to move out of its longtime home at 414 S. California Ave. by the beginning of 2022, leaving behind prime real estate and a big question mark around who will take over the building. (Redwood City's Arton Management Investments, which owns the Palo Alto property and several others in Redwood City, declined to comment.)
According to LoopNet.com, a commercial real estate website, Bank of the West has occupied the 6,195-square-foot space for over two decades.
Lucas Grzeszczuk, the branch manager at the California Avenue location, confirmed the move and said that the branch is relocating a few blocks away near 2700 El Camino Real. He declined to disclose why the branch is moving.
In 2016, Keeble & Shuchat photography store shuttered after 51 years of business, as the photography industry morphed and customers increasingly turned to online shopping. That, along with a scarcity of parking and increasing development in the California Avenue area, made the closure necessary, owner Terry Shuchat said at the time. Portions of the large corner building still remain vacant and available for lease.
Last year, Antonio's Nut House, a popular local dive bar, shut down after 49 years due to pandemic-related restrictions on bars and a looming expiration date on the lease that was held by the late Tony Montooth, the original owner of the bar. The building is currently being gutted and a lease sign is in the window.
"We're losing a lot of money. It's just too difficult to conform to all the regulations and maintain our pricing," Jess Montooth, son of Tony, previously told the Weekly.
In addition, 440 S. California Ave., the longtime home of Country Sun Natural Foods, was listed for sale for $6 million on LoopNet in October.
A person connected to the grocery market, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, emphasized that anything in terms of a sale remains tentative.
"Country Sun is not moving," the person said. "We have no idea if (the property is) going to be sold or not. Even if it is sold, (the store) won't move."
The city has taken measures to support local businesses in the commercial district during the pandemic — most notably, it temporarily closed California Avenue to traffic to allow restaurants to offer street dining while health mandates limited indoor dining. In September, the council voted to extend the popular street dining program until at least next June.
"Overall, the city has worked to help promote retail and retail-like uses on California Avenue," Meghan Horrigan-Taylor, the city's chief communication officer, wrote in an email. "The council has also worked during the pandemic to think about the role of the street closures in supporting the community and supporting local businesses."
The City Council is scheduled to discuss longer-term closures on Nov. 15, she added.
But some retailers say the benefits of the program are not shared among all businesses on a street dominated by restaurants.
As a retail store that relies on impulse walk-ins, Roth believes that the street closure continues to negatively impact her business.
"Retail is a very funny thing where sometimes you don't know that you want something until you see it," she said. "And walking up the middle of the street, you're not going to see my retail."
However, Roth said she understands the purpose of the closure and ultimately supports the cause since it has helped restaurants during the economic crisis. But come winter, when it becomes colder to eat outdoors, she questions whether the street closure will be useful.
As someone who has sounded the alarm bells for several years to the city about California Avenue, Goldman said businesses are not clamoring to grab the vacant locations in the commercial district.
But the avenue will welcome a few newcomers soon.
Recently, Goldman's Premier Properties, which currently lists five retail locations on California Avenue available for lease on its website, helped secure a retail space for Nob Hill Hardware at 251 California Ave., next to FedExOffice. While it's an exciting opportunity to add a retail use to the street, Goldman said the level of permitting and inspection that the business had to undergo for a 3,144-square-foot space has been "brutal."
"This construction has been going on for more than one and a half years ... and they're not building anything," he said.
In addition, Boba shop Ume Tea is preparing to move into the former Subway site at 421 S. California Ave. And Local Kitchens, which describes itself as a "digital food hall" focused on food delivery service apps, is set to take over the former location of The Counter in November. Customers can order from a variety of restaurants and pick up their food at the location; there is no seating for dining in.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our micro food hall to California Avenue, which will feature a mix of incredible Bay Area restaurants including Señor Sisig, Wise Sons Deli and The Melt," Jon Goldsmith, CEO of Local Kitchens, wrote in an email. "The reaction from guests has been tremendous since our inaugural store launch last year, and we are excited to serve Palo Altans with convenient and diverse food options."
Other than these new retailers, however, businesses that consider moving to the avenue are facing some tough conditions — some of which predate the pandemic, retailers said.
Property managers and business owners who spoke to the Weekly pointed to what they considered questionable policy decisions the city made over past years that have only made it more difficult to operate a business and attract willing newcomers.
Roth at The Cobblery, for example, highlighted one ordinance that she ironically once supported by gathering petition signatures for its implementation: the "formula retail" policy adopted in 2015, which restricts chains with more than 10 locations from setting up shop on California Avenue. The law made exceptions for Benjamin Moore Paints, The Counter, FedEx, Starbucks and Subway, which already operated on the street at the time.
"That's one of the things that maybe needs to be relooked at," Roth said.
Mike Meffert, a commercial real estate agent for Alhouse Deaton who has worked in the Peninsula for 20 years and also owns an office building at 480 S. California Ave., agreed that the formula retail policy is among the barriers that could be deterring businesses that may have the ability to increase foot traffic on the street.
"As far as I know, other cities (with downtown districts) don't have this formula retail restriction," he said. "I think that is fairly unique."
More recently, the city enacted new policies around parking that have left business owners frustrated and feeling that they were left out of the conversation when changes were discussed.
On Oct. 5, the city agreed to increase the cost of parking permits for its public garages and eliminate its on-street parking permit program in the Evergreen Park and Mayfield residential neighborhoods, which employees in the California Avenue district rely on for parking.
The city expects cars to move off neighborhood streets and into the new 626-space garage at 350 Sherman Ave. and has assured that the structure is large enough to support the 250 or so vehicles that currently use the on-street permit parking program.
Michael Ekwall, owner of La Bodeguita del Medio on 463 California Ave., believes that the new parking policies are a blow to the business district, especially as the restaurant industry continues to struggle with an employee shortage.
"When we have an employee that can't find parking, they just don't work for us," Ekwall said. "We're in a very challenging position right now in terms of being able to fully staff our business and when our people can't get parking permits, it just makes it worse."
Ekwall said taking away the residential parking program and increasing the cost of garage permits is a step backward. He's not convinced that the garage will provide enough spaces to accommodate all of the business district's employees.
Meffert and Goldman echoed Ekwall's sentiment, saying that adding restrictions to parking in the neighborhoods makes it challenging for businesses to operate.
"If you kill off the parking, you slowly kill off the businesses, too," Meffert said.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
To some extent, Palo Alto is now reaping what it has been sowing for many years. Yes, the pandemic has forced us all to become acquaintanted with online shopping even if we had not done it often beforehand. Shopping as an activity was basically prohibited and any item that we needed was only a click away and it is also true that what we did need was actually quite different. Now everyone is habitually shopping online and shopping is quite a novel experience if we actually go out to do it. Perhaps mixing retail with restaurants may make people wander in, browse and perhaps impulse buy, but will serious shopping for what we actually need ever return?
On the other hand, in recent months we have lost Bed Bath and Beyond, REI, Best Buy and even WalMart in Mountain View has replaced much of its space with groceries as opposed to the racks of clothes and household items it used to offer. Palo Alto famously will not allow large big box stores or even large grocery stores which encourages people to use mega Safeways in Menlo Park and Mountain View for one stop shopping.
Whether customers return or not is something that can't be forecast. People are fickle in their habits. Supply chain rumors and actualities are hard to ascertain unless the favorite brand of breakfast cereal or dog food is not in its normal place while the empty shelf space is filled with whatever commodity the store has in abundance. This holiday season shopping is already underway and we are told that the normal Black Friday deals will not be taking place this year.
It remains to be seen if the local big box stores will be able to survive. Will we be able to get what we want by a traditional shopping trip or will we be forced to use Amazon to get everything from bedlinen and broomsticks, to holiday cheer mistletoe and holly?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Supply Chain backlogs effect on-line shopping too. If it is not there, then it is not there. Just check your website. I prefer to buy and have item in hand.
Registered user
Charleston Gardens
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
After Antonio's Nuthouse closed up, it was the last straw for me. Cal. Ave. was my favorite street in Palo Alto for many years and it might as well not exist anymore. Town keeps losing it's soul.
Registered user
East Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Pretty simple - when workers don't go into offices in Palo Alto, they don't shop and spend money on California Avenue. This will all come back to a new normal once people return to offices.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Quoting Premier Properties as the main source for the 'California Avenue is going to hell' story is a bit disingenuous. These are the people who have raised rents to unheard of levels, and provided little to no support to tenants during the pandemic (basic on very specific knowledge of actual owners who rent from them, not wild speculation). Lower your rents and you will fill those spaces in no time or keep them in their current spaces. The City just spent $30M to build a very large parking garage that remains mostly empty most days. Complaining that the City is now forcing people to park there is not the point. Three years ago it was basically useless to try and visit Cal Ave at lunchtime because there was no place to park. Now there is tons of parking. Palo Altans have no interest in having McDonalds, Burger King, or Taco Bell line its major downtown business districts, and so there are reasonable restrictions that can be overcome through an application process. Why did Subway on Cal Ave close? It was one of the worst run Subways in Northern California. Every time I placed a group order there it was at least 30 minutes late. They refused to hire enough staff to keep up. And because the rent was sky-high. Antonio's complaining they make no money given their prices and the way it was filled most evenings is another highly doubtful statement.
The pandemic changed many things. The price of commercial real estate will be one of them. Palo Alto can be more difficult than most at processing building permits and building approvals, but Jim Baer crying that the sky is falling on California Avenue just makes me chuckle...
Registered user
Stanford
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Build more dense housing around Cal Ave (ideally directly *on* it), and you'll have a built-in clientele to use this retail
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I agree with the above post about the ridiculous rents charged and remember well what my poor dry cleaner was charged. I also find the city's "communications" officer's statement totally "Overall, the city has worked to help promote retail and retail-like uses on California Avenue," Meghan Horrigan-Taylor, the city's chief communication officer, wrote in an email" totally disingenuous.
She ignores the long-term effects of former Transportation Czar Jaime Rodriquez's ridiculously long and ridiculously expensive project to pave the sidewalks with glass fragments. Those YEARS of no foot traffic hurt the retailers drastically.
She also ignores or forgets the city's concerted efforts to deny parking permits to retail employees on Cal Ave, ticketing them so often they quit in disgust.
Registered user
another community
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Sadly, retail establishments are prime targets for thieves and why not Proposition 47 paved that way. Do not believe the crap that sites like Snopes attempts to label as false. Since Prop 47, retail establishments are on the ropes. Consider alone that multiple Walgreen stores & other retailers in SF have closed due to thefts. Wake up PA.... California Av can still be a great place to shop, but you need to shed those progressive policies that are killing our town centers.
Also, Stanford Shopping center is coping with the same escalating problems of thefts. What will you do?
Web Link
Web Link
Registered user
Professorville
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
When supply is higher than demand, the problem is that prices, or in this case rents are simply too high. The whole the Bay Area has this problem now, but nowhere more bubble-high than Palo Alto. Quoting property managers and building owners blaming the empty spaces on other factors is misleading. They act as if high rents are a God-given right of their property ownership. If the property owners purchased recently at ridiculous Palo Alto prices, tough luck. If they have owned the building for many years, lower the rents to fill the space. Why don't they do this? Could it be that there is some sort of collusion between old and new building owners to keep prices high?
Registered user
Community Center
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Snopes is totally reliable. If you don't like facts you're in plenty of company.
Registered user
Southgate
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
California Avenue was once a thriving little downtown, with stores of all types. When I was young there was an ice cream store, a variety store, a consignment store, a pet store and many, many more. More recently, it's just restaurant after restaurant after restaurant. People don't drive to shop where there are relatively few retail establishments because it's not efficient. Nonetheless, the European Cobblery is the best in town and worth a separate trip. Leaf & Petal is wonderful. Country Sun is legendary. They just need more neighbors that aren't catering to a lunch crowd. As it is, there's no proper mix.
Registered user
Woodland Ave. area (East Palo Alto)
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I've lived here 30 years and seen Cal Ave change. My barber and a Therapist colleague left because some developer bought their building. All it's offices have been vacant for 2 years. No more stationary or Art Supply stores in Palo Alto. If Mollie Stone's didn't have the few things I need that TJ's doesn't carry, I'd never set foot on Cal Ave.
Registered user
Walter Hays School
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I go to Cal Ave a couple times any week. Very few people are ever on the street or sidewalks during daytime. Not many eating outside. If Mollie Stone is lost it will be much worse, and it’s been saying for months it is struggling.
When Peter Pau evicted, pre-pandemic, the longtime bakery, cleaners and sandwich shop for no reason, it was a terrible loss of services, and the spaces have not been leased since.
The City need to focus on the needs of small retail just as on University Ave. The trickle down theory doesn’t work - restaurants help themselves not retail. There is little reason for a retailer to want locate on a closed off street - it’s too small to be self contained and closing just limits customers flowing in and through.
The Chair of the Planning Commission just said that the vice mayor invited all Commissions to meet and participate in the re-design of Cal Ave., seemingly toward making closure permanent. Reality does not support doing so.
Having some music on weekends and more art doesn’t make up for easy access and visibility of retail business and services when you’re just trying to get as many errands done as fast as possible there.
And don’t think we can look to a place such as Santa Monica’s 3rd St. Promenade for an example here - it’s one partly closed street in a much larger open downtown.
I was told one reason for the bank move was that banks rely on both car and foot traffic. This bank’s great attribute and advantage, its parking lot, was lost, as were customers when the street closed. It’s parking could then only be accessed though a complicated maneuver through an alley off of Cambridge in back of the bank which wasn’t viable.
Get life moving through the Avenue again! Open it up. Let the retail shop signs be seen again by those casually going past and not obscured by tents on the street, and make it easy to shop again.
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Good grief, again with the parking and re-opening the street to cars?? Cal Ave already has over 1,500 free parking spaces on the street and in 3 parking garages and 5 surface lots, all within a quarter mile of the street! The notion that yet more infrastructure needs to be dedicated to cars to make the street thrive is a comforting lie.
If you want Cal Ave to prosper:
- Close more streets to cars
- Remove parking requirements for apartments and businesses
- Build apartments on the street itself and in place of the underused parking garages and lots
If the people who shop and dine on Cal Ave are already here, there’s no need to build parking for them. This is done all over the world but not the US because . . . Cars
Sincerely,
A Cal Ave resident tired of all the car obsessives ruining every decent neighborhood in the country
Registered user
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
So many factors at work on California Ave. Yes, when I moved to Evergreen Park 25 years ago, Cal Ave was a great place for local shopping and a great place of neighbors to shop and eat. Prices were not sky high, and there was Printer’s Ink for coffee, the Palo Bakery for pastries, lunch, coffee, the Cobblery, the Art Supply, a pharmacy, and Mollie Stones. We ate dinner there once or twice a week for a reasonable cost. Then, the City decided to make it a “second downtown”, which meant demolishing low rise office spaces to create high-rise, Class A office space which attracted high tech businesses and well paid office workers. Rents went crazy, and prices at restaurants followed. When the City decided to allow developers to build massive office buildings with insufficient parking for their needs (and thus enrich developers), that’s when parking issues started happening. The City allowed under parking buildings that promised that they wouldn’t need parking because they would have TDMs to purchase employee parking permits anyway. This was especially hard on customers because the City has always allowed employee parking permits to be used anywhere in the area — meaning that office workers arrive early, take the best, most convenient spots, and leave customers looking for spaces elsewhere.
This has all changed except that the landlords refuse to face reality. They have tried to keep their pre-pandemic rents and have done absolutely nothing to help the small retailers. They would rather get rid of them so they can pressure the City to allow medical, dental and professional offices that will pay higher rent. Have you seen any landlord actually painting the names of the shops on the back of the store where it would be visible to those parking? No. The restaurants decided they wanted free use of the parking spaces (I guess they weren’t too worried about eliminating parking then) and the street — with little regard for what would happen to other stores.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Lastly, do you know of any comparable size city that has “two downtowns”? I don’t. There is one downtown (that needs help), Town & Country Village, Stanford Shopping Center, and now San Antonio Village. California Ave used to have character and soul to differentiate it. Now? Not so much. The near constant construction in the area and street closures due to construction has not helped. The street is not a dead end. People circulate through there all the time. With Sherman Ave closed in part due to first the garage construction and now the public safety building and with Cal Ave closed, the only way to enter is down Cambridge or College. But, there are no signs to help people find their way except for some very unhelpful “detour” signs.
The place is a mess for a lot of reasons, and needs some very thoughtful planning and great, organized execution of those plans. Ready, fire, aim, which maybe necessary for the initial phases of the pandemic, is not a strategy for the long term.
As for parking, please tell me again how “transit-rich” this area is. Developers have been telling us this every time they want to build with no parking. The neighborhood is not an overflow parking lot for developers who don’t want to pay for their own needs.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
58 minutes ago
Registered user
58 minutes ago
I remember when the CC began getting hot over revamping California Ave ten years ago and I posted on this forum that they should just leave it alone. It was such a refreshing difference from U-Ave, with a variety of small businesses and shops that actually served the community rather than a food court. But of course Liz and her kids wanted to make it like downtown and forged ahead with clearly foreseeable results.
Wish I had been wrong.