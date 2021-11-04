Pacific Art League marks milestone with centennial exhibit

In ever-changing Silicon Valley, it can seem rare to have anything around that has seen more than a couple of decades, but the Pacific Art League has officially hit the triple digits. The venerable Palo Alto arts institution is celebrating its centennial with a 100th anniversary exhibition. The show will open with an in-person reception and awards ceremony on Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., with an exhibition preview taking place earlier in the day, noon to 5 p.m. The gallery will offer extended viewing hours through Nov. 12.

Befitting such a milestone, the juried show features 550 works in an array of media by 270 local artists. The show, which will be on view through Jan. 24, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pacific Art League, which in addition to exhibitions, offers a variety of art classes.

The Pacific Art League is located at 668 Ramona St., Palo Alto. For more information, visit pacificartleague.org.