Pacific Art League marks milestone with centennial exhibit

In ever-changing Silicon Valley, it can seem rare to have anything around that has seen more than a couple of decades, but the Pacific Art League has officially hit the triple digits. The venerable Palo Alto arts institution is celebrating its centennial with a 100th anniversary exhibition. The show will open with an in-person reception and awards ceremony on Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., with an exhibition preview taking place earlier in the day, noon to 5 p.m. The gallery will offer extended viewing hours through Nov. 12.
Befitting such a milestone, the juried show features 550 works in an array of media by 270 local artists. The show, which will be on view through Jan. 24, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pacific Art League, which in addition to exhibitions, offers a variety of art classes.
The Pacific Art League is located at 668 Ramona St., Palo Alto. For more information, visit pacificartleague.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.