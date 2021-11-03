Parents express displeasure with plans to relocate Palo Verde to Cubberley during construction, but board moves forward

Cubberley is a rundown 35-acre campus on Middlefield Road in south Palo Alto that was once a high school. The district owns 27 acres of the site, with the city of Palo Alto owning the remainder. Both the city and school district operate programs on the site, with the city leasing land from the district to run a community center on the property. Adjacent to Cubberley is Greendell, which the district owns.

The board also heard an update on infrastructure repairs that are planned for Cubberley, although no formal vote was taken on that item.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board also approved new long-term site goals for Cubberley, which include setting aside at least 20 acres for a theoretical future school, as well as approving the start of the design process for Hoover's new campus.

Palo Verde parents spoke out at the meeting against temporarily relocating their school — and some board members said they wished there had been more time for community input — even as the board unanimously signed off on beginning to design the temporary campus.

Plans to move Palo Verde and Hoover elementary schools to Cubberley Community Center and the adjacent Greendell site while their campuses are under construction moved ahead at Tuesday's meeting of the Palo Alto Unified School District's Board of Education, though some parents expressed strong concerns about the idea.

Melius added that the board's initial discussion about relocating Palo Verde was functionally a "minor footnote" on the agenda for the Oct. 19 meeting, when the board considered various facility plans as part of a single agenda item.

"Obviously, I'm deeply concerned by the way this rushed decision was made unilaterally by the board with very little if any community involvement, aside from the procedural mechanisms," parent Niels Melius said at Tuesday's meeting.

The timeline will require the district to move quickly and some parents have objected to the board not seeking their input before going ahead with the project.

In the short term, Palo Alto Unified plans to use parts of Cubberley and Greendell as a temporary campus while Palo Verde and Hoover are renovated. The plan is for Palo Verde to move to the site next school year, with Hoover there for the two following years.

The future of Cubberley, whose buildings have fallen into disrepair, has long been a source of public debate and disagreement. The city has expressed interest in jointly redeveloping the property to include a new community center, potential school and even housing, while the district has said it wants to retain enough land so that eventually constructing a new school on the site remains feasible.

Board member Jesse Ladomirak said that families were correct to say the decision to relocate Palo Verde was made "quickly and without community input," and said that she believes Palo Verde families should be involved in discussions about how to mitigate the impacts of the move.

Board members acknowledged that moving Palo Verde and Hoover to Cubberley during campus construction would cause disruptions for families, but nonetheless voted 5-0 to approve designing the temporary school site, which is expected to cost $350,000, paid for with the district's 2018 Measure Z bond. The total cost of the temporary campus project is expected to be $2.3 million, although that could change once the design is finalized.

To make room for the temporary school site, the district's adult education program would move from Greendell to buildings at Cubberley, and other district programs that are currently at Greendell, such as the transitional kindergarten program, would be consolidated into fewer rooms.

Of particular concern to parents was the idea of having students take their classes in a parking lot. The current layout would involve putting portable buildings in a parking lot on the site for fourth and fifth graders to use. Kindergarteners through third graders would have their classes in existing portable and traditional classrooms at Greendell.

"Making this move and voting on it by the board before you had received any community feedback in any forum that was open to the Palo Verde community is absurd," parent Tamara Gracon said. "All of the parents at the school are livid, quite honestly."

The board also heard plans Tuesday to spend roughly $200,000 in Measure A funds to do infrastructure repairs to Cubberley's existing buildings. These include fixing power issues and repaving a courtyard that has been disrupted by tree roots. The board is expected to take a formal vote on the work at a future meeting.

Although the district wants to retain at least 20 acres for a future school, any actual plans about what to build there are still likely decades away, board and administrators have said. The remaining land that the district owns could now potentially be transferred to the city for use as a future community center, although no formal plans have been announced.

The board did not discuss the Hoover redesign and Cubberley site goals at Tuesday's meeting, except to take the formal vote. The discussion took place at the prior Oct. 19 meeting, at which board members supported both projects.

As part of the same vote to move ahead with Hoover's rebuild, the board also approved revising its long-term goals for Cubberley. The board is now explicitly prioritizing retention of at least 20 acres of the land for a potential future school site and removing previous goals that called for moving the district office to Cubberley and building staff housing on the land.

Board members on Nov. 2 also voted unanimously to approve designing Hoover's new permanent campus . The district intends to demolish the existing buildings at Hoover and then reconfigure and redesign the campus. The total project is expected to cost $73 million and to be completed during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

"The rushed process and the lack of community input was disappointing," Collins said. "It's not typical of the way we've made decisions in the past."

At the Oct. 19 board meeting, Director of Facilities and Construction Eric Holm told the board that by moving students off of Palo Verde's campus during construction, the project would take one school year, rather than two and a half.

At the same time, she said the decision to move Palo Verde needed to be made by experts, adding that the district's team has the experience and granular knowledge of the project to weigh why it's the right decision.

"The time constraints meant that this decision was made quickly before most people even knew it was being considered," Ladomirak said. "I get it. I understand why people feel blindsided."

Parents express displeasure with plans to relocate Palo Verde to Cubberley during construction, but board moves forward

School board votes unanimously to reserve 20 acres for a new school at Cubberley while also making improvements to the infrastructure