News

Redwood City man faces charges for 'sexting,' sending pornographic photos to teen

Defendant faces felony charges for sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 2, 2021, 12:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Redwood City resident and Stanford pediatrician is set to appear in court on Tuesday on charges in connection with sending pornographic photos to a 16-year-old girl, according to San Mateo County officials.

Dylan Edward O’Connor, 34, a doctor and clinical instructor at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, faces charges of sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Dylan Edward O’Connor, 34, a doctor and clinical instructor at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, is scheduled to appear before a judge at a pretrial conference. His trial date is set for Feb. 25. The 34-year-old, who faces felony charges for sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, is currently out on a $50,000 bail bond.

According to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office, O'Connor contacted a teenage girl through social media and started sending and soliciting pornographic photos. The 16-year-old contacted the Redwood City police, who posed as the young woman and took over communication. At O'Connor's request, the undercover officer arranged a meeting with the defendant who arrived and was arrested on Feb. 5 in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City. Prosecutors allege O'Connor brought a blanket and condoms to meet whom he thought was the 16-year-old girl.

Redwood City police's Street Crimes Suppression Team conducted a lengthy investigation, which included monitoring electronic media communications and personal photographs of a pornographic nature allegedly sent by O'Connor.

According to police reports, O'Connor told admitted to having a sex addiction. His Stanford profile has since been removed.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

"Upon learning of Dr. O'Connor's arrest, Stanford immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave and relieved him of all duties," Stanford Health Care said in an emailed statement. "These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Palo Alto Online contributed to this report.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Redwood City man faces charges for 'sexting,' sending pornographic photos to teen

Defendant faces felony charges for sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 2, 2021, 12:52 pm

A Redwood City resident and Stanford pediatrician is set to appear in court on Tuesday on charges in connection with sending pornographic photos to a 16-year-old girl, according to San Mateo County officials.

Dylan Edward O’Connor, 34, a doctor and clinical instructor at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, is scheduled to appear before a judge at a pretrial conference. His trial date is set for Feb. 25. The 34-year-old, who faces felony charges for sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, is currently out on a $50,000 bail bond.

According to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office, O'Connor contacted a teenage girl through social media and started sending and soliciting pornographic photos. The 16-year-old contacted the Redwood City police, who posed as the young woman and took over communication. At O'Connor's request, the undercover officer arranged a meeting with the defendant who arrived and was arrested on Feb. 5 in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City. Prosecutors allege O'Connor brought a blanket and condoms to meet whom he thought was the 16-year-old girl.

Redwood City police's Street Crimes Suppression Team conducted a lengthy investigation, which included monitoring electronic media communications and personal photographs of a pornographic nature allegedly sent by O'Connor.

According to police reports, O'Connor told admitted to having a sex addiction. His Stanford profile has since been removed.

"Upon learning of Dr. O'Connor's arrest, Stanford immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave and relieved him of all duties," Stanford Health Care said in an emailed statement. "These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time."

Palo Alto Online contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.