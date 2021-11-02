Redwood City man faces charges for 'sexting,' sending pornographic photos to teen

A Redwood City resident and Stanford pediatrician is set to appear in court on Tuesday on charges in connection with sending pornographic photos to a 16-year-old girl, according to San Mateo County officials.

Dylan Edward O’Connor, 34, a doctor and clinical instructor at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, is scheduled to appear before a judge at a pretrial conference. His trial date is set for Feb. 25. The 34-year-old, who faces felony charges for sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, is currently out on a $50,000 bail bond.

According to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office, O'Connor contacted a teenage girl through social media and started sending and soliciting pornographic photos. The 16-year-old contacted the Redwood City police, who posed as the young woman and took over communication. At O'Connor's request, the undercover officer arranged a meeting with the defendant who arrived and was arrested on Feb. 5 in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City. Prosecutors allege O'Connor brought a blanket and condoms to meet whom he thought was the 16-year-old girl.

Redwood City police's Street Crimes Suppression Team conducted a lengthy investigation, which included monitoring electronic media communications and personal photographs of a pornographic nature allegedly sent by O'Connor.

According to police reports, O'Connor told admitted to having a sex addiction. His Stanford profile has since been removed.