Redwood City man faces charges for 'sexting,' sending pornographic photos to teen

A Redwood City resident and Stanford pediatrician is set to appear in court on Tuesday on charges in connection with sending pornographic photos to a 16-year-old girl, according to San Mateo County officials.
Dylan Edward O’Connor, 34, a doctor and clinical instructor at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, is scheduled to appear before a judge at a pretrial conference. His trial date is set for Feb. 25. The 34-year-old, who faces felony charges for sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, is currently out on a $50,000 bail bond.
According to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office, O'Connor contacted a teenage girl through social media and started sending and soliciting pornographic photos. The 16-year-old contacted the Redwood City police, who posed as the young woman and took over communication. At O'Connor's request, the undercover officer arranged a meeting with the defendant who arrived and was arrested on Feb. 5 in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City. Prosecutors allege O'Connor brought a blanket and condoms to meet whom he thought was the 16-year-old girl.
Redwood City police's Street Crimes Suppression Team conducted a lengthy investigation, which included monitoring electronic media communications and personal photographs of a pornographic nature allegedly sent by O'Connor.
According to police reports, O'Connor told admitted to having a sex addiction. His Stanford profile has since been removed.
"Upon learning of Dr. O'Connor's arrest, Stanford immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave and relieved him of all duties," Stanford Health Care said in an emailed statement. "These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time."
