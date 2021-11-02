Plan to close Churchill Avenue near tracks faces backlash

Southgate residents see some irony in the City Council's decision to call its campaign to redesign its rail crossings "Connecting Palo Alto."
The effort, which has been slowly advancing for more than five years, includes three options for the Churchill Avenue crossing, which is just north of Southgate and which serves as the neighborhood's main conduit to cross the tracks and head east. Two of these — a viaduct and what's known as a "partial undercrossing" — feature large concrete structures along the tracks. But it's the third option — the closure of Churchill Avenue to traffic near the tracks – that many see as the most divisive of the lot.
With a price tag of between $50 million and $65 million, the closure option is the cheapest of the three and it would take the least time to implement — about two years according to an analysis by the city's consulting firm, Aecom. It would usher in a suite of traffic improvements, including a reconfiguration of the clunky interchange of Alma Street and Embarcadero Road, and it would feature an underpass for pedestrians and bicycles looking to get across the tracks. The closure alternative has also won the endorsement of the Expanded Community Advisory Panel, a specially appointed citizen committee that voted 6-3 after 18 months of deliberation to support this option.
But for resident Susan Newman, who lives in the Southgate neighborhood, the closure option — more so than other two — epitomizes division. Like dozens of her neighbors, she believes that it would direct cars to other parts of the city, most notably University South, while taking away Southgate's main route east across the tracks.
"Closure doesn't even begin to meet one of grade separation's primary objectives, to increase east-west connectivity to all modes of traffic," Newman, who spoke for a group of residents, told the council during a Monday night public hearing on the Churchill Avenue grade crossing. "It doesn't even begin to live up to the dream up of connecting Palo Alto."
She was hardly alone. Inder Monga, who lives close to Embarcadero, emphasized the heavy use that Embarcadero already gets from visitors to Stanford University, Town & Country Village and Palo Alto High School.
"Given its role, it's impossible for me to believe that shutting down an intersection nearby and redirecting cars going to Paly to Embarcadero will be resolved by mitigation. … This will not only increase traffic in Embarcadero and gridlock but in neighborhoods adjacent to Embarcadero to unreasonable and unsustainable levels," said Monga, who also spoke for a group of residents.
The Monday hearing did not bring the council any closer to its objective of choosing a preferred option for the Churchill rail crossing. With public testimony stretching well past 11 p.m., the council unanimously agreed to defer its own discussion of "grade separation" — an effort to redesign rail crossings so that roads and tracks would no longer intersect — until Nov. 15.
The hearing clearly demonstrated, however, that whatever option the city chooses would have to overcome significant opposition. Both the viaduct and the partial underpass have been criticized by XCAP for their visual impact and soundly rejected by residents who live next to the tracks. The group's final report, which was issued in March, notes that residents who own houses with their backyard adjacent to the train tracks "will experience a structure with a train running on it over 40 feet in the air."
"Because of the width of the rail corridor near Churchill, the viaduct would be constructed only a few feet from property lines, increasing the impact on the nearby properties," the report states.
The group's six-member majority also concluded that the partial underpass, which would depress Churchill west of the rail tracks and allow drivers to turn left or right on Alma, is "an expensive alternative that is unlikely to be improved with additional design iteration." The report notes that the underpass would create a "concrete structure whose roadways are more complicated than a simple underpass, due to a design that preserves some of its turns and not others."
The closure of Churchill was the only alternative that mustered majority support at XCAP, which failed to reach consensus on any of the design options for the two other rail crossings it was charged with evaluating: Meadow Drive and Charleston Road. Gregory Brail, a member of XCAP who voted in favor of Churchill's closure, called the alternative "an excellent option that would be an exemplary experience for those people who cross the tracks."
While Brail conceded that the viaduct would do a better job in connecting the city, he noted that the elevated structure would be less than 5 feet from the nearby property line. The underpass, meanwhile, would create a "concrete wall that divides the city," he said.
Several residents agreed and lobbied the council to support XCAP's recommendation. Churchill Avenue resident Jason Stinson alluded to reports from the city's traffic consultant, which suggested that the various road modifications and traffic signals that are proposed as part of this plan would mitigate its traffic impacts.
"We continue to hear from many people in the community about increased traffic congestion, but that's mostly based on their own residential observations and anecdotes," Jason Stinson said. "The actual data doesn't support that."
But others didn't buy the conclusions of the traffic study. Former Mayor Yoriko Kishimoto, who lives on Embarcadero Road, alleged that closing Churchill would cause "a cascade of changes that will change Palo Alto into a more expressway-oriented city by moving even more traffic to Embarcadero Road, a residential arterial already over-impacted."
Rachel and Thomas Kellerman, who also live close to Embarcadero, similarly suggested in a letter that the traffic mitigations proposed as part of the closure alternative will not be enough to protect the neighborhood from added traffic. Even XCAP, they noted, requested that the plan for Churchill include additional mitigations, beyond those recommended by the city's consultant, Hexagon Transportation Consultants.
"It is clear the mitigations proposed by the consultant have not yet been adequately studied and are likely insufficient to remedy the impact of a closure on traffic flow and bicycle and pedestrian safety. ... While a bicycle underpass at Churchill would be a welcome addition, empirical evidence indicates that that feature alone will not alleviate the hazards associated with adding substantial additional vehicular traffic to the Embarcadero corridor," the Kellermans wrote.
Comments
Registered user
College Terrace
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Another non-decision on a major issue. Palo Alto stuck in the mud again. Hard to understand why such an affluent community is unwilling to pay the cost of the solution everyone wants, a real underpass or the trains in a tunnel.
Registered user
Palo Verde
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Remember all the worry when the new store at Alma and Meadow wanted to put in a big sign? It was going to destroy the quality of life in Palo Alto, and create a traffic hazard all down Alma as drivers were mesmerized? Remember how the traffic circles along Ross were going to result in so many accidents and injured bikers? And how the road changes along Charleston were going to bring traffic to a standstill all across south Palo Alto?
Registered user
Barron Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
It's as if our fearless leaders are waiting for someone to stand up at a hearing and offer them a solution never before considered. Make a decision people. Live with it. Move forward.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Say no to closing Churchill until they can really evaluate the traffic on Embarcadero. It's already picking up and the cars are backing up more and more each day.
Registered user
Community Center
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
City could make a very simple trial by closing Churchill for a month. Traffic could be monitored at Embarcadero and any places of interest. We would gain some very useful information at a very low cost before a final derision.
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Do not close any of the crossings, especially the one at Churchill.
Both Embarcadero and University avenues are now impacted. This proposal to close Churchill would further exacerbate the problem.
Crossings should be placed at reasonable intervals relevant to the traffic at busy times. Closing any of the crossings will make congestion in Palo Alto at these points far worse. It will also increase road rage as frustrated drivers find they cannot get from one side of the tracks to the other and need to take a long circuitous route around.
I know home owners in the area want to avoid the disruption of this traffic. However, the City must think of all the residents and not favor one group over any other. This proposal favors a few who may live near the crossing, but makes the situation impossible for all others. Furthermore, allowing Churchill to be closed will make it more difficult for students to get to school.
On grade crossings should have been eliminated over 50 years ago. Instead we followed the Palo Alto process (will we someday appear on Saturday Night Live?) and talked about it ad infinitum.
Enough already, fix the crossings and keep them open.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
""We continue to hear from many people in the community about increased traffic congestion, but that's mostly based on their own residential observations and anecdotes," Jason Stinson said. "The actual data doesn't support that.""
Now I know why the last time they were out with the traffic counters in our neighborhood was during a school break....
Registered user
Greendell/Walnut Grove
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
There's a reason houses right up against the tracks are cheaper. The rest of the city shouldn't be punished for that.
Do the right thing. Keep the crossing open. Running Churchill beneath the tracks is the solution.
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Well, I agree that the traffic on Embarcadero needs to be fully explored. It needs to be done at peak times when both Paly and Castilleja are in session.
Also, if they would do something at Churchill, I would hope that means NO expansion for Castilleja. Talk about traffic problems!
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
It seems clear that no solution will please everyone and it's also clear that all parties have voiced important concerns. So unless funding for an underpass or tunnel magically appears, the Council needs to make a decision. As noted by another commenter, an experiment could be done to temporarily close Churchill and see what happens to traffic, especially during peak traffic times in the morning and late afternoon/evening. Fixing the coordination of traffic lights on El Camino and Embarcadero near Town and Country would also be a worthwhile effort in better managing traffic what ever solution is decided up (if one ever is)
Registered user
Professorville
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Just keep kicking the can down the road, and make it someone else's problem.
Can't anyone just make a decision and live with the consequences and criticism?
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Thankfully, the City Council actually listens to the citizens now. It would be irresponsible to "just make a decision and live with the consequences and criticism", as some suggest. Those who are planning to live here appreciate that. There have been a number of those decisions made already.
The city is cut in half by the tracks. Closing one of the ways across the tracks near downtown will impact traffic and people's lives. Those who have not seen University (is it still blocked now?), Embarcadero, and Charleston around rush hour, which is now 3 - 8 PM, perhaps should.
Why indeed, as Jim proposed, not to make an experiment and close Churchill to traffic? Go, for once, with the actual data instead of opinions of arm-chair city planners.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
"Why indeed, as Jim proposed, not to make an experiment and close Churchill to traffic? "
Because it's an incomplete experiment. Closing Churchill without implementing the traffic mitigation strategies for Embarcadero will skew the results.
...or is that the intention?
Registered user
Midtown
36 minutes ago
Registered user
36 minutes ago
I wish I could take the time to provide a in-depth, astute, comment
regarding any thinking or discussion of closing Churchill exit in any direction.
Just beyond STUPID and waste of everyone's energy.
Spend more time with other useless efforts. Like renaming Jordan Junior High School.
III