Palo Alto residents now eligible for COVID tests from school district

The Palo Alto Unified School District is now offering free COVID-19 tests to any Palo Alto resident starting today, Nov. 1.

All Palo Alto residents, regardless of their connection to the school district, can now receive a test at Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, five days a week. Previously, COVID-19 testing through the district had only been available to students and district staff.

"Our program can now reach out to the community," Superintendent Don Austin said in a text message. "We are excited about the capacity and our ability to provide more testing."

Community testing at Cubberley is set to be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sign-ups are encouraged, but appointments are not required. To register for a test, visit covidclinic.org/palo-alto-2.

Palo Alto Unified students and staff who register to participate in the district's testing program can receive COVID-19 tests on school campuses. Each of the district's schools will have a clinic one day per week. To sign up, visit school.covidclinic.org.