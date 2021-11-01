News

Palo Alto residents now eligible for COVID tests from school district

Tests are available at Cubberley Community Center

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 1, 2021, 9:29 am 3
Maddie Ta, 17, receives a nasal swab test from a nurse at the COVID-19 testing site at the lobby of Palo Alto City Hall on June 16, 2020. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

The Palo Alto Unified School District is now offering free COVID-19 tests to any Palo Alto resident starting today, Nov. 1.

All Palo Alto residents, regardless of their connection to the school district, can now receive a test at Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, five days a week. Previously, COVID-19 testing through the district had only been available to students and district staff.

"Our program can now reach out to the community," Superintendent Don Austin said in a text message. "We are excited about the capacity and our ability to provide more testing."

Community testing at Cubberley is set to be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sign-ups are encouraged, but appointments are not required. To register for a test, visit covidclinic.org/palo-alto-2.

Palo Alto Unified students and staff who register to participate in the district's testing program can receive COVID-19 tests on school campuses. Each of the district's schools will have a clinic one day per week. To sign up, visit school.covidclinic.org.

Only students and staff are eligible to get tested on school sites, according to the district. Community members, including parents and guardians, can receive tests at Cubberley.

For sign-up details and more information on the district's testing program, visit pausd.org/return-to-campus/covid-clinic.

Comments

A resident of Barron Park
Registered user
Barron Park
9 hours ago
A resident of Barron Park, Barron Park
Registered user
9 hours ago

This is good news, but the link you included "covidclinic.org/palo-alto-2" does not work. Please fix it.

jvpadojino
Registered user
Evergreen Park
9 hours ago
jvpadojino, Evergreen Park
Registered user
9 hours ago

Hi @A resident of Barron Park, my name is Jamey Padojino, digital editor at Palo Alto Online. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We've updated the link, which should work now.

LAHscot
Registered user
Los Altos Hills
1 hour ago
LAHscot, Los Altos Hills
Registered user
1 hour ago

Will other PAUSD taxpayers, northern LAH and Stanford, be able to avail themselves of free testing?

