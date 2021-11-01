Palo Alto residents now eligible for COVID tests from school district

The Palo Alto Unified School District is now offering free COVID-19 tests to any Palo Alto resident starting today, Nov. 1.
All Palo Alto residents, regardless of their connection to the school district, can now receive a test at Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, five days a week. Previously, COVID-19 testing through the district had only been available to students and district staff.
"Our program can now reach out to the community," Superintendent Don Austin said in a text message. "We are excited about the capacity and our ability to provide more testing."
Community testing at Cubberley is set to be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sign-ups are encouraged, but appointments are not required. To register for a test, visit covidclinic.org/palo-alto-2.
Palo Alto Unified students and staff who register to participate in the district's testing program can receive COVID-19 tests on school campuses. Each of the district's schools will have a clinic one day per week. To sign up, visit school.covidclinic.org.
Only students and staff are eligible to get tested on school sites, according to the district. Community members, including parents and guardians, can receive tests at Cubberley.
For sign-up details and more information on the district's testing program, visit pausd.org/return-to-campus/covid-clinic.
Comments
9 hours ago
This is good news, but the link you included "covidclinic.org/palo-alto-2" does not work. Please fix it.
9 hours ago
Hi @A resident of Barron Park, my name is Jamey Padojino, digital editor at Palo Alto Online. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We've updated the link, which should work now.
1 hour ago
Will other PAUSD taxpayers, northern LAH and Stanford, be able to avail themselves of free testing?