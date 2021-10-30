Around Town: Local girl is one of 12 picked to join The Week Junior Council

Madeline also has a love for education and is clearly ahead of the game when it comes to math, which she's learning at the seventh grade level. That passion for learning will surely come out over the next few months on the Junior Council, where she'll meet with experts and elected officials, discuss and debate important topics, contribute content for a future issue of The Week Junior magazine and learn how to turn their ideas into action.

Madeline's impressive skill set, interests and enthusiasm for the council was evident in her video application. "I'm SOO excited to learn how the Junior Council works!" She knows English, Chinese, French and some Spanish and cares about the environment (she has three beehives and 10 chickens in her backyard).

BE THE CHANGE … If you need a dose of inspiration for your day, look no further than Madeline Pan. Out of thousands of applicants across the country, the 8-year-old Palo Alto resident was one of 12 children selected to serve on The Week Junior Council this fall.

In the latest Around Town column, news about an 8-year-old from Palo Alto who earned a spot on The Week Junior Council and an upcoming event that looks back at community changes over the past year.

The free event will be at the Woman's Club, 475 Homer Ave., where doors will open at 4:45 p.m. Anyone interested in attending must register . They will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear their mask at the event.

The club has lined up five speakers for stories on how the community has changed over the past year. Using the Pecha Kuchaformat, each presenter will display 20 slides, with just 20 seconds to narrate each slide. "When I saw my first Pecha Kucha, my eyes were wide open the entire time. It was a real 'wow!' experience," said Sara Krumbein, who presented her idea to the club.

BUILD BACK BELONGING ... For some people, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a time of deep self-reflection, whether it's about ourselves, our family and friends, our community or the world. The Woman's Club of Palo Alto is giving locals a chance to connect and hear lessons learned at an in-person event on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

"We're excited to welcome this second class of Junior Council members and look forward to helping them share their views, be a voice on behalf of their peers, engage in healthy debate, and use their words and ideas to make an impact on the world," The Week Junior Editor-in-Chief Andrea Barbalich said in the release.

Around Town: Local girl is one of 12 picked to join The Week Junior Council

Madeline Pan selected from thousands of applicants