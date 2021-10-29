News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Labor negotiations, emergency shelter project and design options for rail crossing

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 29, 2021, 5:35 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 1.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss labor negotiations. The council will then consider changes to the city's municipal code to comply with state laws relating to waste disposal, consider amending the city's resolution to authorize an 88-unit emergency shelter project largely funded by Project Homekey; and consider design options for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee will discuss financial trends in public safety departments. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review first quarter grades, the district's work on equity, the project to rebuild Hoover Elementary School and changes to its priorities for Cubberley Community Center, where the board indicated it wants to reserve 20 acres for a theoretical future school site. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. View the full agenda at Palo Alto Unified School District.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the city's legislative guidelines and discuss the impact of decarbonization programs on resiliency of single-family homes. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. A link to the agenda for the virtual meeting will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider additional funding for a permanent installation at the Charleston-Arastradero corridor and hear updates on the King Artist Residency and Code:ART festival held in October. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 996 5626 9583.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Labor negotiations, emergency shelter project and design options for rail crossing

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 29, 2021, 5:35 am

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 1.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss labor negotiations. The council will then consider changes to the city's municipal code to comply with state laws relating to waste disposal, consider amending the city's resolution to authorize an 88-unit emergency shelter project largely funded by Project Homekey; and consider design options for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee will discuss financial trends in public safety departments. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review first quarter grades, the district's work on equity, the project to rebuild Hoover Elementary School and changes to its priorities for Cubberley Community Center, where the board indicated it wants to reserve 20 acres for a theoretical future school site. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. View the full agenda at Palo Alto Unified School District.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the city's legislative guidelines and discuss the impact of decarbonization programs on resiliency of single-family homes. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. A link to the agenda for the virtual meeting will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider additional funding for a permanent installation at the Charleston-Arastradero corridor and hear updates on the King Artist Residency and Code:ART festival held in October. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 996 5626 9583.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.