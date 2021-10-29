PUBLIC AGENDA: Labor negotiations, emergency shelter project and design options for rail crossing

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 1.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss labor negotiations. The council will then consider changes to the city's municipal code to comply with state laws relating to waste disposal, consider amending the city's resolution to authorize an 88-unit emergency shelter project largely funded by Project Homekey; and consider design options for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee will discuss financial trends in public safety departments. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review first quarter grades, the district's work on equity, the project to rebuild Hoover Elementary School and changes to its priorities for Cubberley Community Center, where the board indicated it wants to reserve 20 acres for a theoretical future school site. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. View the full agenda at Palo Alto Unified School District.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the city's legislative guidelines and discuss the impact of decarbonization programs on resiliency of single-family homes. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.