Hidden Villa's Halloweekend brings spooky fun to the farm

All Hallow's Eve will meet up with the fall harvest when Hidden Villa welcomes visitors to its farm and grounds for its Halloweekend event, Oct. 30-31.

Families can visit with the farm's resident sheep, goats, pigs and chickens and take part in fall-themed nature activities and crafts. There will also be tasty Halloween treats and even trick-or-treating. And of course, costumes are encouraged.

Guests are asked to reserve an entry time, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but then can stay and enjoy all the festivities until Hidden Villa's 5 p.m. closing time.

Hidden Villa is located at 26870 Moody Road, Los Altos Hills. Admission is $15 per person for visitors over age 2. Masks are required.For more information or reservations, visit hiddenvilla.org.