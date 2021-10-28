Arts

Hidden Villa's Halloweekend brings spooky fun to the farm

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Oct 28, 2021
Halloween comes to the farm with Hidden Villa's Halloweekend, featuring animal visits, crafts and Halloween treats. Courtesy Hidden Villa/via Facebook

All Hallow's Eve will meet up with the fall harvest when Hidden Villa welcomes visitors to its farm and grounds for its Halloweekend event, Oct. 30-31.

Families can visit with the farm's resident sheep, goats, pigs and chickens and take part in fall-themed nature activities and crafts. There will also be tasty Halloween treats and even trick-or-treating. And of course, costumes are encouraged.

Guests are asked to reserve an entry time, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but then can stay and enjoy all the festivities until Hidden Villa's 5 p.m. closing time.

Hidden Villa is located at 26870 Moody Road, Los Altos Hills. Admission is $15 per person for visitors over age 2. Masks are required.For more information or reservations, visit hiddenvilla.org.

