Elizabeth Holmes trial delayed as courthouse shuts down due to water main break

Judge announces new schedule to make up for lost time

by Susan Nash / Bay City News Service

Proceedings in the criminal fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of the now-defunct blood-testing company Theranos, were canceled Wednesday when a nearby water main break forced the courthouse to shut down.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila told jurors that the courthouse in San Jose had no water due to a break in the line up the street. He reported that an order from the San Francisco headquarters for the Northern District of California, requiring the courthouse to shut down, gave him no choice but to cancel the day's proceedings.

The lengthy trial, so far held only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., has already been delayed at points due to jury and scheduling issues. The judge had previously canceled proceedings for this Friday due to a request by one of the jurors, meaning that the trial will not resume until Tuesday of next week.

In an attempt to capture back some of the lost time, Davila announced a new schedule that will include some Mondays and Thursdays, as well as longer court hours, in the month of November.

