Classic monsters show off their moves in 'Hip-hop Halloween'

Frankenstein's monster isn't usually known for being light on his feet, but he's one of a cast of classic Halloween characters who will strut their stuff in Peninsula Ballet Theatre's "Hip-Hop Halloween: Monster Mash," Oct. 29, 7 p.m. and Oct. 30, 2 and 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City.

Dracula, The Mummy, the Wolfman and other creatures of the night will show off their hip-hop moves, set to music by Bay Area DJs. The show features guest dancers from the Tribe Dance Company and is directed by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez.

The Fox Theatre is located at 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. Tickets are $30-$40 in advance only. For more information, visit peninsulaballet.org.