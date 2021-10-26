Traffic advisory: Charleston Road rail crossing reopens after train accident

Numerous reports indicate a person was struck and killed near the Charleston Road rail crossing in Palo Alto today at around 12:25 p.m.

Palo Alto police issued a traffic alert stating that a train incident had closed the Caltrain crossing, but by 2 p.m. the crossing had been reopened to traffic, although not to pedestrians or bicyclists.

Details of the incident were not provided by the police or by Caltrain, but social media reports from passengers on the train state they were told the train halted due to an fatal incident.

Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent told the Weekly that the victim was not a student of the district.

Caltrain said a northbound train was involved in a "major" incident, according to the agency's Twitter account. Trains in both directions are behind schedule and Northbound train No. 177 has been removed from service.