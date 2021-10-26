News

Traffic advisory: Charleston Road rail crossing reopens after train accident

Numerous reports indicate a person was struck and killed

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 1:42 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 2:47 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Numerous reports indicate a person was struck and killed near the Charleston Road rail crossing in Palo Alto today at around 12:25 p.m.

Palo Alto police issued a traffic alert stating that a train incident had closed the Caltrain crossing, but by 2 p.m. the crossing had been reopened to traffic, although not to pedestrians or bicyclists.

Details of the incident were not provided by the police or by Caltrain, but social media reports from passengers on the train state they were told the train halted due to an fatal incident.

Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent told the Weekly that the victim was not a student of the district.

Caltrain said a northbound train was involved in a "major" incident, according to the agency's Twitter account. Trains in both directions are behind schedule and Northbound train No. 177 has been removed from service.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The Transit Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Updates are available at www.twitter.com/CaltrainAlerts.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Traffic advisory: Charleston Road rail crossing reopens after train accident

Numerous reports indicate a person was struck and killed

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 1:42 pm
Updated: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 2:47 pm

Numerous reports indicate a person was struck and killed near the Charleston Road rail crossing in Palo Alto today at around 12:25 p.m.

Palo Alto police issued a traffic alert stating that a train incident had closed the Caltrain crossing, but by 2 p.m. the crossing had been reopened to traffic, although not to pedestrians or bicyclists.

Details of the incident were not provided by the police or by Caltrain, but social media reports from passengers on the train state they were told the train halted due to an fatal incident.

Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent told the Weekly that the victim was not a student of the district.

Caltrain said a northbound train was involved in a "major" incident, according to the agency's Twitter account. Trains in both directions are behind schedule and Northbound train No. 177 has been removed from service.

The Transit Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Updates are available at www.twitter.com/CaltrainAlerts.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.