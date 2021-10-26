News

Small earthquake shakes part of Santa Clara County

Seismic event follows a chain of larger-magnitude temblors in Monterey County and to the south

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 9:40 am 0
Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 shook in Santa Clara County late Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:55 p.m. five miles east of the Alum Rock neighborhood of East San Jose in the Burnt Hills at a depth of nearly four miles, just north of the Joseph D. Grant County Park.

The tumbler comes on the heals of two much larger quakes earlier Monday along the coast just south of the Monterey County line, the first of which was reportedly felt nearly 200 miles north in the Bay Area.

About 11 miles north of San Simeon, quakes of 4.7 and 3.6 magnitude hit five minutes apart beginning at 4:42 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people as far north as San Francisco and the East Bay reported feeling the larger of the two quakes.

— Bay City News

