Foothill College president ousted mid-year amid conflict with faculty

District board President Peter Landsberger said at Monday's meeting that not renewing Nguyen's contract was "needed to allow the college to move beyond the current state of conflict," according to a quote included in Miner's letter to staff.

Former Foothill President Bernadine Chuck Fong will take the helm and serve as acting president starting next week, according to a letter Chancellor Judy Miner sent to staff Monday night. Fong previously served as Foothill's president from 1994 until her retirement in 2006, Bartindale said.

Nguyen, who has led Foothill since 2016, will be put on paid administrative leave effective Nov. 1. Her current contract runs through June 2022 and her annual base salary is $262,038.12, district spokesperson Becky Bartindale confirmed.

The decision comes amid internal strife at the college; Foothill's academic senate took a vote of no confidence in Nguyen at a meeting earlier on Monday.

Foothill College President Thuy Nguyen is out of a job, with the community college district's board of trustees voting unanimously Monday night, Oct. 25, not to renew her contract.

Others wrote to support Nguyen, including Asian Law Alliance (ALA) Executive Director Richard Konda, who told the board that addressing injustice and systemic racism is necessary, especially at higher education institutions like Foothill.

"President Nguyen’s relationship with faculty is beyond repair," Cooper wrote. "There is no collaborative or collegial consultation about anything."

Sara Cooper, an associate professor of biology, wrote the board that faculty lacks confidence in Nguyen but fears retribution if they speak up, adding that the governance process at Foothill is in "tatters."

An audio recording of public comments before the board went into closed session included faculty speaking out against Nguyen. Attached to the meeting agenda were 74 pages of written comments weighing in on Nguyen's leadership at Foothill. Some called for her ouster, arguing that she ignores faculty input and lacks leadership skills, while others contended that her removal would be a reflection of institutional bias and a lack of willingness to address inequity at the college.

The board's vote came in a closed session Monday evening. A recording of the public portion of the meeting following the closed session, when the decision was announced, wasn't immediately available Tuesday morning.

"Nothing in this action should be interpreted as a retreat from Foothill’s equity agenda," said Landsberger, according to Miner's letter. "Foothill-De Anza has a long history of advancing equity and inclusion, and this work will continue uninterrupted."

Landsberger said at Monday's meeting that the board prioritizes equity and student success but believes its decision not to renew Nguyen's contract was necessary to ensure administrators, faculty, staff and students can work collaboratively.

Nguyen is the first Vietnamese American college president in the country, according to her biography on Foothill's website . She and her family fled Vietnam when she was 3 years old and ultimately settled in Oakland.

"Instead of engaging in the difficult but necessary dialogue, it may seem more convenient or expedient to some to marginalize a leader of color like President Nguyen because she is only one person," Konda wrote. "ALA wants you to know that President Nguyen is not alone, and that she has the support of many and she represents many."

Foothill College president ousted mid-year amid conflict with faculty

President Thuy Nguyen placed on paid administrative leave, community college district board votes unanimously not to renew her contract