Animal shelter workers to be charged in deaths of 7 pups

Pets in Need, Palo Alto's contracted animal services agency, is a no-kill shelter, but three of its employees have now been cited and are being charged with animal cruelty and neglect in the deaths of seven puppies, a press release from Palo Alto police stated Monday.

The puppies died during transport from the Central Valley on Aug. 2. The three employees had taken a Pets in Need van, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, to the Central Valley to pick up extra animals that could not be accommodated at other shelters or that were not successfully adopted. The transport trips are a routine activity for Pets In Need, which brings the animals to its local facilities to put up for adoption, police said.

The employees were gone for several hours during the Aug. 2 trip and had picked up 27 dogs including the puppies. The young Labrador/pit bull-mix dogs were three-to-four-month old siblings and weighed about 9 pounds each.

The van lacked air conditioning in the rear cargo area, and the employees did not provide water for the dogs during transport. The temperature in the Central Valley that afternoon was in the range of 90 to 100 degrees, police said.

The employees reported that none of the animals appeared distressed when they checked them during a stop for gas in Los Banos on the return to Palo Alto. When they arrived at the Palo Alto shelter at 3281 E. Bayshore Road, however, Pets In Need staff found seven puppies were unresponsive. The employees immediately summoned assistance from veterinary staff, who unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the puppies. All of the other dogs in the van survived, police stated.