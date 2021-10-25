Your guide to Halloween events on the Midpeninsula

Here's a list of some of the many fun events on the Midpeninsula for a howl of a good time. Remember, though, to check each event in advance for COVID-19 protocols. Some venues require a vaccination card or proof of a negative test result within 72 hours.

There's plenty to do this year in the days before, during and after Halloween as people look to shake off those COVID-19 blues.

Halloween Spooktacular: Annual trick-or-treating event in downtown Los Altos for children sends them on a quest to find stores displaying an orange pumpkin. (Bring your own treat bag.) Includes fun games and balloon artist spooky crafts.

Trick-Car-Treat drive-thru event: Decorated cars on display. Costumed volunteers will hand out treats and toys to the parade of cars at this free annual event hosted by Bridges Community Church. Participants are invited to wear costumes and are encouraged to wear face coverings.

Stanford Symphony Halloween Concert: The Stanford Symphony Orchestra and the Stanford Wind Symphony's annual Halloween concert with music from film and TV, including "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Jurassic Park" and "Star Trek," ending with a costume competition. The winner serves as guest conductor for the encore.

War of the Worlds at Stanford Live: A drama inspired by Orson Welles' 1938 radio adaptation of H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel "The War of the Worlds" about a Martian invasion presented by Rhum and Clay Theatre Company. All patrons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival on-site. All patrons are required to wear a mask at the performance.

LEMO Halloween Fest: The LEMO Foundation's first Halloween bash includes sports activities, carnival games, food and a chance to win a $125 Nike gift card. All proceeds help fund the LEMO Champion Scholarship Fund, which provides opportunities for student-athletes to participate in LEMO programming all year round. For families with children ages 3-14.

Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch: Fresh pumpkins for sale from Webb Ranch's organic patch, a haunted house, bounce houses and obstacle course. Hay rides, petting and reptile zoos on the weekends. Reservations are required to take part in weekend activities; no reservations needed for pumpkin purchases or for weekday visits.

Spooky Haunted House Lego Workshop: BrickTech event where participants build a spooky haunted house out of Legos. Costumes are encouraged but not required to participate. Costumes with face coverings or accessories containing weapons will not be allowed. Classes will conform to state and county mask guidelines for youth programs.

Halloween Bray Parade: Barron Park donkeys Perry and Buddy will lead Halloween revelers on a parade that starts at Bol Park. The parade will travel along Laguna Avenue, go up Paradise Way, continue on the bike path and end at the donkey pasture. All ages and costumes are welcome. Face coverings are recommended as a safety precaution. The event is sponsored by the Barron Park Association and the Barron Park Donkey Project. And yes, the donkeys will be in costume.

Trunk or Treat: Walk-through event of car trunks and tailgates decorated for the Halloween holiday. Attendees invited to participate in a visual scavenger hunt through rows of cars. Dress in family-friendly costumes and take a picture at the photo booth.

El Camino Reelers Halloween Picnic and Dance: Three of the Reelers' liveliest "un-dead" callers will lead celebratory square dances. Picnic at 1:30 pm; dancing from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free. Bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or email a copy to [email protected] Masks are optional, costumes encouraged.

Dead Music in the Park: Special Halloween show of live Grateful Dead tunes in the park performed by One Man Gone, with dancing. Family-friendly event; bring a chair or picnic blanket, snack or picnic. Social distancing and city of Palo Alto park rules apply.

Blossom's Halloween Picnic: Blossom Birth and Family kicks off Halloween weekend with a "spooktacular" picnic at Mitchell Park. Features music, games, refreshments and jugglers. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume. Adults and older children are asked to wear a face covering as a precuation. This is a bring-your-own-food picnic. Limited light refreshments are offered.

Suspense Movie Night: Midpen Media will be hosting a one-night-only virtual free screening of "Dementia 13," a 1960s suspense/horror film about a recently widowed woman trying to intercept her ex-husband's family's money. Includes complimentary popcorn and sweets. Costumes are encouraged. Voice-chatting hosted on Discord, and text chat will be open for those who prefer to keep their mics off. The film will be available to view on Midpen Media's Facebook page and local cable Channel 30.

Halloween Karaoke Party: Hone your best Halloween howl at this virtual event hosted by Avenidas Chinese Community Center. Karaoke party with singing, dancing, costume contest with prizes for the best costumes and a free raffle. Ages 50 and older are welcome. RSVP by Oct. 25. Space is limited. The event is bilingual in Mandarin and English.

Spooky Campfire Stories: Teens and tweens event at Mitchell Park. Get into the Halloween spirit by bringing a scary story to share of a supernatural event that happened to you or a friend, a folktale passed down through generations, or an excerpt from a favorite scary novel or poem. S'mores and cider to be served. Bring a blanket and a flashlight. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.

Halloween in Downtown Mountain View: Halloween on Castro Street in downtown Mountain View is sure to be an attractive Halloween haunt for family ghosts and goblins this year when businesses open their doors to offer treats and other goodies. Decorated storefronts, candy and treats for trick-or-treaters and discounts and specials for those who come in costume. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Association Mountain View and the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce. Businesses will be adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Movie Night at Purissima Park: A screening of the "The Addams Family" animated film for the family, popcorn included. Guests should bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and are invited to wear Halloween costumes. RSVP required.

