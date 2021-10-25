Woman loses gold necklaces in theft near Mitchell Park

Palo Alto police are seeking the public's assistance in their investigation of a roadside necklace theft near Mitchell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The theft was reported to police around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 23, when the city's 24-hour dispatch center took a call from a woman in her 70s who said her necklaces were stolen 45 minutes earlier while she was out on a walk with her husband, police said in a press release Monday.

The couple was in the 700 block of East Meadow Drive when they were approached by a vehicle carrying three people: a man in the driver's seat, a woman in the front passenger seat and a 10-year-old in the back seat. After the driver stopped in front of the couple, the female passenger spoke to the older woman, who believed the passenger was speaking Urdu, according to police. The driver tried to distract the older woman's husband by speaking to him in English with a heavy accent.

The female passenger then placed a gold necklace around the older woman's neck, as if she was giving the jewelry to her. "The victim could not understand what the female suspect was saying to her during the interaction," according to the press release.

Roughly two minutes later, the driver left the area, heading west on East Meadow Drive towards Middlefield Road, police said. After the vehicle departed, the woman discovered that the female passenger took two gold necklaces from her neck as she placed the other one.