National Weather Service issues advisories for Bay Area ahead of Sunday's atmospheric river

The National Weather Service has issued several weather advisories for various parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday, Oct. 24.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday for the North Bay from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and for Monterey County from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in areas recently burned by fires due to poor drainage.

There may be potential for mudslides and washouts in steep terrain in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There are also Wind Advisories in effect Sunday in the North Bay from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m., in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in Monterey County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.