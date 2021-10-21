PUBLIC AGENDA: Prescreening hearings for housing projects; discussion on new pickleball court rules

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 25.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold prescreening hearings for 1033 Amarillo Ave., which involves splitting a single-family zone to create eight residences, and 660 University Ave., a proposed mixed-use development with ground-floor office space and 70 dwellings. The council will then consider various budget amendments; provide direction to staff about zoning interpretations pertaining to 340 Portage Ave.; and discuss revisions to the city's "objective standards" for reviewing new developments. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update on water recycling and on the Measure E area at Byxbee Park. The commission also will consider new rules for pickleball courts and a new court-usage policy. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a study session to discuss building electrification and consider ways to streamline the permitting process. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.