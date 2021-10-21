Arts

Midpeninsula gets ready to mark Dia de los Muertos

Local events feature flower crowns, champurrado and colorful displays

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 21, 2021, 5:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students get their face painted by Arturo Noriega in celebration of Dia de los Muertos at The View Teen Center in Mountain View on Nov. 4, 2016. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

The San Mateo County History Museum and Casa Círculo Cultural host a display of Día de los Muertos altars, Nov. 2-6, 2021, and a processional on Nov. 7, 2021 in Redwood City. Courtesy San Mateo County History Museum.

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), an annual holiday that honors the deceased in a joyous way, is set for Nov. 1-2 this year, but some groups on the Midpeninsula are getting an early start on the celebration. We've rounded up a list of family friendly events, from a procession in Redwood City to lesson on making flower crowns in Palo Alto.

Dia de los Muertos Craft The Palo Alto Library hosts an online craft in which families can learn to make flower crowns in celebration of Día de los Muertos. Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. Livestreamed from the library's Facebook page. For more details, visit paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

More stories
Here's where to celebrate Halloween on the Peninsula
There's plenty of fall fun to be had, with both in-person events and some virtual activities. Here's a sampling of Peninsula events to celebrate Halloween.
Out of weeds grows a Palo Alto pumpkin patch — and community spirit
Baskin-Robbins owner Seng Kaing creates a "Hidden Halloween" pop-up patch to build community spirit.

Dia de los Muertos and Frida Kahlo Fest The city of Menlo Park hosts this annual event with live music and food, including champurrado, a warm chocolate drink, and conchas, traditional sweet bread. Oct. 29. 11:30 a.m. Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park. menlopark.org.

Festival of Altars and Celebration The San Mateo County History Museum and Casa Círculo Cultural host a display of the community's Día de los Muertos altars, in the Museum's historic courtroom. Nov. 2-6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A special event will take place outdoors in Courthouse Square with music, traditional food and a processional. Nov. 7, 4 p.m. San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City. historysmc.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Midpeninsula gets ready to mark Dia de los Muertos

Local events feature flower crowns, champurrado and colorful displays

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 21, 2021, 5:47 pm

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), an annual holiday that honors the deceased in a joyous way, is set for Nov. 1-2 this year, but some groups on the Midpeninsula are getting an early start on the celebration. We've rounded up a list of family friendly events, from a procession in Redwood City to lesson on making flower crowns in Palo Alto.

Dia de los Muertos Craft The Palo Alto Library hosts an online craft in which families can learn to make flower crowns in celebration of Día de los Muertos. Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. Livestreamed from the library's Facebook page. For more details, visit paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

Dia de los Muertos and Frida Kahlo Fest The city of Menlo Park hosts this annual event with live music and food, including champurrado, a warm chocolate drink, and conchas, traditional sweet bread. Oct. 29. 11:30 a.m. Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park. menlopark.org.

Festival of Altars and Celebration The San Mateo County History Museum and Casa Círculo Cultural host a display of the community's Día de los Muertos altars, in the Museum's historic courtroom. Nov. 2-6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A special event will take place outdoors in Courthouse Square with music, traditional food and a processional. Nov. 7, 4 p.m. San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City. historysmc.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.