Man arrested for indecent exposure at city park

A man who allegedly exposed himself in a Palo Alto park was arrested earlier this month, police said Thursday.

On the morning of Oct. 10, a woman in her 30s had been walking with two young children to the playground at Pardee Park, located at 851 Center Drive, when she saw the man alone on the playground with his pants down, masturbating. No one else was present, according to a press release.

Police were notified around 9:20 a.m. that day. Arriving officers detained the man without incident.

The woman, who is the children's caretaker, told police the children didn't see the man or his actions and she didn't think the man noticed her. He was fully clothed and was the only person at the playground when police arrived, they said.

Police issued the man, a 33-year-old East Palo Alto resident, a criminal misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure. They also cited him for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants: one for openly displaying or exposing an imitation firearm in a public place and the other for trespassing.