News

Man arrested for indecent exposure at city park

He was also cited for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 21, 2021, 9:41 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man who allegedly exposed himself in a Palo Alto park was arrested earlier this month, police said Thursday.

A man who allegedly exposed himself at Pardee Park in Palo Alto was arrested on Oct. 10, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo.

On the morning of Oct. 10, a woman in her 30s had been walking with two young children to the playground at Pardee Park, located at 851 Center Drive, when she saw the man alone on the playground with his pants down, masturbating. No one else was present, according to a press release.

Police were notified around 9:20 a.m. that day. Arriving officers detained the man without incident.

The woman, who is the children's caretaker, told police the children didn't see the man or his actions and she didn't think the man noticed her. He was fully clothed and was the only person at the playground when police arrived, they said.

Police issued the man, a 33-year-old East Palo Alto resident, a criminal misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure. They also cited him for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants: one for openly displaying or exposing an imitation firearm in a public place and the other for trespassing.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Court records show he also has a previous arrest for indecent exposure in June 2020 in San Mateo County. He has had bench warrants for failures to appear in all three cases against him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man arrested for indecent exposure at city park

He was also cited for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 21, 2021, 9:41 am

A man who allegedly exposed himself in a Palo Alto park was arrested earlier this month, police said Thursday.

On the morning of Oct. 10, a woman in her 30s had been walking with two young children to the playground at Pardee Park, located at 851 Center Drive, when she saw the man alone on the playground with his pants down, masturbating. No one else was present, according to a press release.

Police were notified around 9:20 a.m. that day. Arriving officers detained the man without incident.

The woman, who is the children's caretaker, told police the children didn't see the man or his actions and she didn't think the man noticed her. He was fully clothed and was the only person at the playground when police arrived, they said.

Police issued the man, a 33-year-old East Palo Alto resident, a criminal misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure. They also cited him for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants: one for openly displaying or exposing an imitation firearm in a public place and the other for trespassing.

Court records show he also has a previous arrest for indecent exposure in June 2020 in San Mateo County. He has had bench warrants for failures to appear in all three cases against him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.