Police seek public's help in locating 73-year-old woman

Police have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 73-year-old woman who went missing last week from San Leandro and is known to spend time in Palo Alto.

Lola Warrel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Juana Avenue, about a half-mile east of the San Leandro BART station.

Warrel is known to spend time in Oakland, Emeryville, and Palo Alto, according to police. She may use a walker occasionally but is in good health overall, police said.

Anyone with information about Warrel's whereabouts can call San Leandro police at 510-577-2740.