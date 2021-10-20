News

Police seek public's help in locating 73-year-old woman

San Leandro woman missing since Oct. 13 known to spend time in Palo Alto

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 20, 2021, 11:12 am 0

Police have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 73-year-old woman who went missing last week from San Leandro and is known to spend time in Palo Alto.

Lola Warrel. Courtesy San Leandro Police Department.

Lola Warrel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Juana Avenue, about a half-mile east of the San Leandro BART station.

Warrel is known to spend time in Oakland, Emeryville, and Palo Alto, according to police. She may use a walker occasionally but is in good health overall, police said.

Anyone with information about Warrel's whereabouts can call San Leandro police at 510-577-2740.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Police seek public's help in locating 73-year-old woman

San Leandro woman missing since Oct. 13 known to spend time in Palo Alto

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 20, 2021, 11:12 am

Police have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 73-year-old woman who went missing last week from San Leandro and is known to spend time in Palo Alto.

Lola Warrel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Juana Avenue, about a half-mile east of the San Leandro BART station.

Warrel is known to spend time in Oakland, Emeryville, and Palo Alto, according to police. She may use a walker occasionally but is in good health overall, police said.

Anyone with information about Warrel's whereabouts can call San Leandro police at 510-577-2740.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.