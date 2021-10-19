News

Rain on the way, as three systems and a possible atmospheric river head toward Bay Area

Region expected to see 'unsettled weather pattern'

by Bay City News Service

Photo by Veronica Weber.

The Bay Area and Monterey should expect an "unsettled weather pattern" over at least the next week, with three systems on the way and a potential atmospheric river arriving Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The next chance of rain in the area comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the next front pushes through. Expect strong southerly winds with the chance of gale force winds over the waters, with rain from the north bay down the Central Coast. Forecasters said there will be more rain compared to last weekend, with up to 2.5 inches in the north bay mountains and .15 to .75 inches for the Bay Area.

A Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southerly winds will increase during the night, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible and gale force winds forecast above the waters in the region, according to the weather service.

Another system will arrive Thursday, with rain on and off through Friday, the highest totals of which will again be in the north bay. Like Tuesday, the heaviest rain will move through quickly, leaving lingering showers behind, with localized gusty winds.

Another plume of moisture could arrive Sunday, possibly influenced by tropical moisture that could bring heavy rain at times, which would be welcome in a thirsty state still racked by wildfires.

For the latest weather updates, go to weather.gov/BayArea.

