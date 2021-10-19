Palo Alto woman found safe after missing for two days in Sierra National Forest

After going missing for 48 hours and weathering 5 inches of new snow in the Sierra National Forest, a Palo Alto woman was found safe by a search and rescue team on Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.
Jolly Bose, 49, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon after becoming separated from her hiking group near Huntington Lake at a ridge east of White Bark Vista and Dusy Ershim Trail, according to a press release.
In a post on "Bay Area Hikers," a public Facebook group, a mutual acquaintance said that Bose went hiking in the area around 3:30 p.m. and was inexplicably separated from her group.
The woman was found 48 hours later, about 4.5 miles from the ridge near Ershim Lake, which is located in Fresno County. The sheriff's office deployed 35 deputies and volunteers with a search and rescue team that worked "each day, around the clock," according to the release.
Aline Reach, a close friend of Bose who was in contact with Bose's boyfriend, commented on the public Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon that Bose was airlifted out of the area.
The sheriff's office deployed several resources for the search, including planes, drones, horses, helicopters, jeeps and ATVs, according to the release. The agency also received assistance from Yosemite National Park, the California Office of Emergency Services and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office's SAR team.
The search area was at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet with snowy, icy conditions, the sheriff's office said. During that time, Bose had to suffer through 5 inches of new snow and temperatures ranging from 13 to 19 degrees, according to the sheriff's Public Information Officer Tony Botti.
Bose was uninjured and did not require any medical attention, the press release stated.
