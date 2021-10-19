Palo Alto woman found safe after missing for two days in Sierra National Forest

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Jolly Bose, 49, of Palo Alto, center, stands with members of a search and rescue team in the Sierra National Forest in Fresno County, where she was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2012. She was located and airlifted from the area on Oct. 19, 2021. Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Office. Palo Alto resident Jolly Bose, 49, center in blue jacket, stands with search and rescue team members in the Sierra National Forest in Fresno County on Oct. 19, 2021. She was reported missing two days earlier while on a group hike. Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement vehicles parked at a command post near Lake Huntington in the Sierra National Forest as part of the search operation for Palo Alto resident Jolly Bose, who was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2021 and located two days later. Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Office. A search and rescue team on horseback look for Palo Alto resident Jolly Bose, 49, who was reported missing near Lake Huntington in Fresno County on Oct. 17, 2021 and found safe two days later. Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Office. Previous Next

After going missing for 48 hours and weathering 5 inches of new snow in the Sierra National Forest, a Palo Alto woman was found safe by a search and rescue team on Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

Jolly Bose, 49, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon after becoming separated from her hiking group near Huntington Lake at a ridge east of White Bark Vista and Dusy Ershim Trail, according to a press release.

In a post on "Bay Area Hikers," a public Facebook group, a mutual acquaintance said that Bose went hiking in the area around 3:30 p.m. and was inexplicably separated from her group.

The woman was found 48 hours later, about 4.5 miles from the ridge near Ershim Lake, which is located in Fresno County. The sheriff's office deployed 35 deputies and volunteers with a search and rescue team that worked "each day, around the clock," according to the release.

Aline Reach, a close friend of Bose who was in contact with Bose's boyfriend, commented on the public Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon that Bose was airlifted out of the area.