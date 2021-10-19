City moves to expand tree-protection rules

She was one of about two dozen residents, including environmental advocates, nonprofit leaders and neighborhood activists, who supported stronger protections. Some touted the environmental and health benefits of trees, particularly when it comes to sequestering carbon, supporting biodiversity and keeping neighborhoods cool. Almost all urged the council to expand the city's tree-protection laws to be more aligned with surrounding jurisdictions.

"I was absolutely shocked that despite the great pride we take in our trees and the great pride we take in being a green and environmentally conscious community, we protect our trees far less than all of these neighboring cities," Chang told the City Council on Monday, as the council considered its first update of the tree-protection ordinance in 20 years.

But despite that passion, city laws that protect local trees are somewhat weak and outdated, a conclusion that residents and city staff reached more than three years ago, when they began an effort to update the city code. Planning staff struggle with the ambiguities in the city's code, particularly its failure to address situations where trees impact accessory dwelling units or neighboring properties. Neighborhood leaders argue that the laws are too permissive when it comes to allowing developers and property owners to remove trees as part of construction projects. City commissioners observe that other cities protect a wider array of trees than Palo Alto.

Various environmentalist nonprofits, including Canopy, the Sierra Club and the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society also lobbied the city to strengthen its tree-protection laws. Canopy noted in a letter that neighborhoods with street trees can be up to 6 to 10 degrees cooler than those without. Trees, Canopy argued, provide "a substantial return on investment and, even in times of drought and budget tightening, are worth their water and maintenance."

The proposed code changes will expand the roster of protected trees to include all 22 native species that are listed in the master plan, including the bigleaf maple, the California incense cedar and the California bay. Significantly, it would also lower the size threshold for protected trees. Currently, code protects trees that have trunk diameters of 36 inches or greater (the threshold is lower for three three protected species: 18 inches for the coast redwood and 11.5 inches for the coast oak and the valley oak). A change proposed by an ad hoc committee that includes former Mayor Karen Holman, Parks and Recreation Commission Vice Chair Jeff Greenfield, planning commissioner Doria Summa and community activist Winter Dellenbach supported a diameter threshold of 11.5 inches for native tree species and 18 inches for all others. Holman, who now serves on the board of directors at the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, urged the council on Monday to move ahead with the various revisions.

While cities such as East Palo Alto, Redwood City, Sunnyvale list all species as "protected" once they reach a certain size, Palo Alto tree-protection laws protect just three native species: the coast redwood, the coast live oak and the valley oak. According to the city's Urban Forest Master Plan, there are about 534 coast live oaks, 243 coast redwoods and 215 valley oaks, making these three among the most common native species in the city (that said, they are far outnumbered by imported species such as the Southern magnolia, which number more than 4,000 in Palo Alto; the city also has 2,832 London planes and 2,669 liquidambars).

"As a resident of Palo Alto, it has been disturbing and heartbreaking to see residential lots in my neighborhood stripped of all vegetation, including beautiful large trees, prior to new home construction," Julianne Frizzell, a landscape architect who lives in Palo Alto. "Aesthetically and ecologically, removal of trees has a negative impact on neighbors, neighborhoods and the community."

The revised ordinance will undergo reviews in the coming months by the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Architectural Review Board before returning to the council for approval in March or April. Mayor Tom DuBois and Council member Lydia Kou both supported a faster timeline but ultimately acceded to the process laid out by staff, which includes additional outreach to the broader community.

Another revision creates an appeal process for instances in which a protected tree gets removed in the absence of a development application. With the change, the person removing the tree would have to notify all neighbors and property owners without 600 feet of the property in writing about the tree removal. Everyone within 600 feet will have the option of appealing the removal.

In addition to broadening the list of protected species, the revision effort would introduce several other new policies. One aims to address what staff called a "loophole" in the code, which includes more stringent requirements for removing trees as part of a development proposal than for cases not involving new construction. This creates an incentive for developers to remove trees in advance of an application, said Peter Gollinger, acting urban forester. To address that, staff is proposing a moratorium on development for any property that removes a protected tree.

While the council stopped short of formally adopting the code changes on Monday as many had urged, it sent a clear signal that major revisions are coming soon. Over a series of votes, the council directed staff to move ahead with an ordinance update that would reflect a host of revisions that align with recommendation from Public Works Department staff and from the ad hoc committee. And in further moves that aim to raise the profile of the local canopy, the council also voted to elevate the urban forester position within the department and to designate the Parks and Recreation Commission as a forum for tree-related discussions.

Others favored faster action on what they characterized as a critical issue. While Cormack asked her colleagues what problem the city is trying to solve with the code changes, Vice Mayor Pat Burt noted that it's "not a single problem and it's not a single benefit."

"I am absolutely open to adding species to the list and potentially reducing the size of the diameter, but I am not comfortable this evening making those decisions," Cormack said. "I don't feel we've been presented with enough information to be confident in making those decisions."

Some council members supported a more deliberate approach. Council member Greg Tanaka wanted to know more about the costs of adopting and enforcing the new laws, as well as of raising the urban forester position in the City Hall hierarchy (he was the only council member who voted against elevating the position). Council member Alison Cormack also supported more outreach and analysis before deciding on expansion of the list of protected species. She and Tanaka both opposed DuBois' motion to modify the definition of "protected trees" to include any tree at least 15 inches in diameter (despite their opposition, the provision passed by a 5-2 vote).

"Proposed changes like significantly expanding the categories of protected tree species could potentially impact many or even most properties in the city," Public Works Director Brad Eggleston told the council. "While we know in our outreach process we never manage to reach everyone who might be interested, we do want as much as possible to avoid people being surprised when they learn that an existing tree on their property has become protected and that impacts what they're allowed to do."

City moves to expand tree-protection rules

