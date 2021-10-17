'Get the Zuck out': Protesters call for Mark Zuckerberg's removal as Facebook CEO

A caravan of about 20 protesters parked by Mark Zuckerberg's Palo Alto residence on Sunday afternoon to honk up a storm and deliver a message to Facebook's CEO: "Get the Zuck out!"
Protesters taped signs to their vehicles that called for Zuckerberg to be fired as CEO and stated that "Facebook is bad for democracy" after a whistleblower recently leaked thousands of confidential documents revealing how the Menlo Park-based social media giant is aware of its role in spreading disinformation and harming young people's mental health.
The event, which took place in front of Zuckerberg's home on Edgewood Drive, was organized by two San Francisco-based nonprofits: Global Exchange, an international human rights group, and Media Alliance, which promotes using media for social change. Raging Grannies, a local group of activists, and Code Pink, a women-led progressive grassroots organization, also helped plan the protest.
Media Alliance executive director Tracy Rosenberg said in an interview that it would be nearly impossible to convince billions of people to delete their Facebook accounts, so, instead, users like herself should demand changes from the platform.
"We are indirectly paying Facebook with our time, attention and engagement, because there is no Facebook if we don't do that," Rosenberg said. "So as users we should have some collective power here and we're trying to manifest that."
Facebook recently came under intense scrutiny from the public and federal lawmakers after Frances Haugen, a former product manager for the company, leaked troves of internal documents, detailing how the social media giant is aware that its products, including Instagram, spread disinformation and negatively impact teenagers' mental health yet chooses to avoid implementing effective safety measures.
"Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety," Haugen said in a "60 Minutes" interview on Oct. 3.
In a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Oct. 5, Haugen, who joined Facebook in 2019 and was part of its civic misinformation team, urged federal lawmakers to regulate the company and request more documentation from it in order to effectively do so.
"I'm here … because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," Haugen testified to lawmakers. "The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes."
In response, Zuckerberg took to Facebook to argue that his company has taken steps to consider its users' well-being, such as an algorithm adjustment that pushes fewer viral videos and more content from friends and family, and Haugen mischaracterized the company's intentions.
"It's disheartening to see that work taken out of context and used to construct a false narrative that we don't care," Zuckerberg wrote.
This is far from the first time Facebook has had to parlay with calls for more regulations. In the past few years, the company was criticised for stoking divisions in democracy amidst the 2020 presidential election, impacting youth's mental health, spreading COVID-19 misinformation and even inciting genocide in Myanmar.
Many people who heavily rely on Facebook for their work or to keep in touch with friends and family, but are also critical of the platform, are often stuck at an impasse on how to effectively protest against a social media giant with nearly 3 billion users.
"I'd love to delete Facebook," said Debi Rose, 61, a protester from San Mateo who manages several groups on the social media platform. "But I just can't. I have too much responsibilities on it."
Calling for Zuckerberg to step down as CEO is also a monumental challenge in itself. Rosenberg recognized that Zuckerberg has greater voting power at the shareholders' table, which is why she believes users need to coalesce and apply the pressure for change. Global Exchange and Media Alliance recently formed the Facebook Users Union under the belief that users are essentially stakeholders in the platform and thus should have a say in the decisions made by the company, Rosenberg said.
"We understand that technically the board cannot fire Zuckerberg because of the stock arrangement," she said. "However, that doesn’t mean that he can't be pressured or forced to step down. And we hope to start that conversation."
These protestors need to get a life. If you're not happy with Facebook, don't use it. I never have and neither have our three young adult children. Which is odd, considering they grew up on technology. We have real friends. And if you are using Facebook, and you can't figure out that you were being used as a pawn to further a billionaires pocket all along, that's your fault. Even Zuckerberg was quoted years ago. "The easier you connect with people in real life, the less likely you are to be on Facebook." I totally agree. Keep in contact with family and friends the old fashioned way...
Actually it's not true that Facebook users don't have real friends; our real-life friends use it to organize/publicize real-life events ranging like house concerts, band gigs and bookstore readings etc that we'd miss without Facebook. We can also stay in touch with friends from different parts of our lives -- people we see regularly, people who've moved away, people we grew up with, people we worked with, people who read/watch specific media... In fact, I first learned of this article on Facebook!
There are all sorts of groups for industry professionals, former colleagues, people with the same breed of pet or political leanings. Some of these groups are public and some are invitation-only after the host/moderator ensures you meet their criteria.
It's a way of staying in touch with people from different parts of your life. There's a whole series of groups called "If you grew up in Town, State, what do you remember?" The group for my little town of 2,500 has 1,500 members I would have totally lost touch with otherwise. There are at least two Palo Alto forums, one for memories and one for current events with1,900 people.
So.. back to the question of Facebook and what it's done to Democracy and the reasons for the protests....
Using Facebook for business purposes (promoting concerts, etc.) makes sense. I'm referring to people who feel like their "Facebook friends" are real friends. These people are killing time. If you you died tomorrow, would they attend your funeral? Do they attend weddings, baby showers or baptisms of your family or friends? Call me old fashioned, but staying on touch with family and friends should be "normal" not online. People will say anything online. People pretend to have "perfect lives" on Facebook because it makes them feel better about themselves. If you care about your family and friends you'll keep in touch, not log in because you're bored. Social media isn't social. Getting together is.
If Zuckerberg doesn't believe in his own product ("The easier you connect with people...") what does it really say about it? You're being used so he can make a profit. Residents of Silicon Valley should understand this more than anyone. They live in your neighborhood. Nobody should be surprised what's going on with Facebook if you understand what Facebook is "really about."
Jennifer, everyone's experience on FB and with other online communities is different but yes, I've gone to real-life funerals, weddings, memorials etc, of people I know online and in "real" life. A friend changed her status to "widowed" on Facebook and people flocked to her offline/in person to offer sympathy. The memorial was held in person but people also posted photos,
Sure, some people pretend to have perfect lives for "public" posts and I joke at how unsafe it is to post something like "Here I am in Hawaii! So glad to get away for 2 weeks!" as an invitation to burglars. If they're smart, they've limited those posts to FRIENDS rather than made them open to the public,
Many of us have lived/worked elsewhere and keeping up ties with widely dispersed friends becomes important as our friends move to other locales.
I forgot to mention above that the Palo Alto "memory" group has 12,750 people with maybe half of those who've moved elsewhere,