PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on housing impact fees; updates on school construction projects

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 15, 2021, 10:09 am
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 18.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss existing litigation with Keenan Land Trust. The council will then consider approving about $18 million in contracts for advanced metering infrastructure; modifying the city's tree-protection ordinance; and adjusting the commercial impact fees for affordable housing. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE … The committee plans to continue its discussion of a 2022 ballot measure. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is set to consider approving an expenditure plan for a portion of the federal COVID-19 relief money the district has been allocated, as well as receiving an update on construction projects. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. View the full agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD … The board plans to discuss 160 Waverley St., a proposal to demolish two existing structures and build a triplex; consider a proposal for four residential rental units at 2609 Alma St., and discuss ARB Awards. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. The full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

