Earthwise Productions hosts a free show with singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier performs a free outdoor concert this weekend in Palo Alto. The show, presented by Earthwise Productions, takes place Oct. 17, 2 p.m. at Mitchell Park Bowl, 600 E. Meadow Drive, Palo Alto.

Gauthier will be joined by fellow singer-songwriter Jaimee Harris. Singer Tamara Dunn, with pianist Terrigal Burn, will open, with writer and musician Sylvie Simmons emceeing, and making an appearance on ukulele and vocals.

Gauthier's music is thoughtful, almost tender at times, but tackles some hard-hitting themes. She will be performing songs from her latest album, "Rifles and Rosary Beads," which grew out of her work with the SongwritingWith:Soldiers program.

SongwritingWith:Soldiers brings together professional songwriters and military veterans to write songs about the service members' experiences, as a way to help veterans tell their stories and find some healing. The songwriting sessions take place in retreats that are held all over the United States, and at the end of the retreat, the songs are recorded.

"For me art is to tell truths that are hard to tell. Songs are incredibly powerful vehicles to get you into another person's heart," Gauthier said in a video about the release of "Rifles and Rosary Beads."