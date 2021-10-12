Man arrested after alleged violent downtown hate crime

The woman and the 26-year-old man were acquaintances. They had been at a downtown bar and later attended a house party with a group of mutual friends. The woman left the party with the victim in his 60s and another man, both of whom she said are gay. The 26-year-old man followed the trio on foot and allegedly continually called the two men anti-gay epithets, police said.

The 26-year-old man fled on foot. Officers chased him while others aided the two people and called personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department to assist. The man in his 60s had temporarily lost consciousness, police learned.

Police responded to a call on Oct. 10 at about 1:30 a.m. after a witness reported two males fighting near the intersection of University Avenue and Waverley Street. Officers located the two victims and the suspected attacker, who had blood on his face.

The assault left a man in his 60s temporarily unconscious. A second victim, a woman in her 20s, was thrown to the ground. The alleged attacker, a 26-year-old Palo Alto man, allegedly first verbally badgered the older man with hate-based slurs, according to a press release .

Two people were attacked during a violent hate crime assault in downtown Palo Alto early Sunday morning, and the suspect had to be taken into custody with the assistance of a police dog, police said Tuesday.

The older man suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was admitted to a hospital for evaluation for a possible head injury. The woman said she was uninjured.

The man kicked the police dog repeatedly in the head and attempted to choke the dog between his legs until the officers were able to get him safely handcuffed and in custody. Police said they didn't use any additional force beyond the dog. The officers treated the man's leg, which had been bitten by the dog, and the Palo Alto Fire Department transported him to a local hospital for further medical assistance.

Upon arrival, officers chased the man on foot to the 400 block of Everett Avenue. They found him hiding on a second-floor stairwell of an apartment complex. Officers, including one who is also a member of the department's Crisis Negotiation Team, attempted to reason with the man to come downstairs and surrender. The man did not comply and refused to obey police, even after being warned a police dog could be used to arrest him.

The man in his 60s returned to come to the woman's aid and asked if she needed help. When she replied that she did, he confronted the 26-year-old man and asked him to leave the woman alone. The younger man allegedly attacked the older man, punching him several times while continuing to use anti-gay epithets. He then allegedly picked up the woman and threw her to the ground when she tried to intervene. He continued to punch the older man, who was temporarily knocked unconscious as a result of the assault, police said.

When they reached University Avenue at Waverley Street, the two men who accompanied the woman parted ways from her. The 26-year-old man who had followed them, however, refused to leave although the woman told him to leave her alone. He allegedly made rude statements to her, she told police.

"In the wake of recent national events and increased attention on hate crimes, the personnel of the Palo Alto Police Department continue to show their commitment to thoroughly investigate any reported hate crimes in Palo Alto. … The City of Palo Alto strongly denounces hate crimes of all kinds, and encourages members of our community to promptly report these incidents."

The 26-year-old man taken into custody had multiple lacerations from the dog bite to his lower leg and a cut on his face that occurred prior to police arriving on scene. The police dog had a cut above one eye and also may have injured a paw; a veterinarian will evaluate and treat the dog's injuries. No officers were injured during the arrest, the department said.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines .

Man arrested after alleged violent downtown hate crime

Two people physically attacked in epithet-filled rant