Burglars break into home, flee when confronted by resident

Palo Alto police are looking for four people who they believe broke into an occupied home on Friday night in the city's Barron Park neighborhood.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police received a call about the break-in reported in the 3500 block of Emma Court, police said. A woman in her 70s was home alone and upstairs when the four people broke a sliding glass door and entered.

The woman told police that she heard noises and opened her door to ask who was there. She said she heard someone say "There's somebody in there" and three people with flashlights ran downstairs from another room upstairs. She said they left the house, got into a parked vehicle and drove away.

Police said after the group smashed the sliding glass door, they rummaged through multiple rooms and the woman wasn't sure what they took, if anything.

Police checked neighbors' security footage and saw four people get out of a vehicle, which appeared to be a black 2013 to 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-class, four-door sedan with no front license plate. The video also showed them leaving east on Matadero Avenue.