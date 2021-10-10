Sheriff's Office is understaffed, but Santa Clara County says the data is old

A new report suggests the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office needs more deputies, but county officials say the findings are outdated and unhelpful.

Santa Clara County recently released a draft that analyzes staffing levels at the sheriff's office and county jails. The 404-page report, which cost $225,000, was authorized in 2019 and finished late this summer. However, now the county plans to issue a request for proposals to generate a new report.

The report, conducted by CGL Companies, found that the sheriff's office was understaffed by 60 workers and the jail system was short by 54 employees. The analysis also noted that the understaffing issue was not equally distributed among facilities.

Sheriff Laurie Smith, who is facing scrutiny -- and demands for resignation -- over her management of the jail system, has called for the release of the study. She's up for re-election in June 2022.

"We are really pleased there was an objective look at our staffing levels by an expert organization," Smith told San Jose Spotlight through a spokesperson. "This report demonstrates the sheriff's office is clearly understaffed. With additional personnel, we look forward to providing enhanced levels of service."