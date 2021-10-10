News

Fire alert, red flag warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains

High winds expected through Tuesday afternoon

by Sue Dremann and Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 10, 2021, 12:26 pm
Forecasters issued a red flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advised mariners to consider altering plans.

The warning is in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

San Mateo County also issued an urgent fire weather message on Sunday due to the red flag warning.

"Gusty offshore winds combined with rapidly drying vegetation have the potential to cause large and damaging fires," the county alert noted. It urged residents to remain vigilant and to prepare their properties to stay safe from any potential fires.

The red flag warning upgrades an previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In the North Bay mountains of coastal Sonoma and Marin ranges, peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph.

The East Bay hills will see peak winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts of 35-45 mph.

East Bay valleys are forecast for winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25-35 mph. Peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

Comments

BetteGreen
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
17 minutes ago
BetteGreen, Adobe-Meadow
Registered user
17 minutes ago

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.