News

Public Agenda: Discussions on IT audit, new state housing laws, police reform updates

by Linda Taaffe / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 8, 2021, 8:12 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to approve a task order for a city audit of utility work order processing and accounting; discuss the IT risk management assessment report from the city auditor; and review the city auditor's annual report. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4627. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 985 Channing Ave., a request to remove special restrictions, including a 13-foot height limit, from the parcel. The commission will also hold a study session to discuss new state laws relating to housing and planning. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 926 4155 9499.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect the Human Relations Commission vice chair; update and identify next steps for the ad hoc housing subcommittee's work with local faith communities regarding affordable housing on faith-based properties; and receive updates from liaisons about their conversation with Palo Alto Police Department leadership regarding crime trends, community outreach and policy manual revisions. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: Discussions on IT audit, new state housing laws, police reform updates

by Linda Taaffe / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 8, 2021, 8:12 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to approve a task order for a city audit of utility work order processing and accounting; discuss the IT risk management assessment report from the city auditor; and review the city auditor's annual report. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4627. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 985 Channing Ave., a request to remove special restrictions, including a 13-foot height limit, from the parcel. The commission will also hold a study session to discuss new state laws relating to housing and planning. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 926 4155 9499.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect the Human Relations Commission vice chair; update and identify next steps for the ad hoc housing subcommittee's work with local faith communities regarding affordable housing on faith-based properties; and receive updates from liaisons about their conversation with Palo Alto Police Department leadership regarding crime trends, community outreach and policy manual revisions. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.