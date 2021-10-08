Public Agenda: Discussions on IT audit, new state housing laws, police reform updates

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to approve a task order for a city audit of utility work order processing and accounting; discuss the IT risk management assessment report from the city auditor; and review the city auditor's annual report. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4627. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 985 Channing Ave., a request to remove special restrictions, including a 13-foot height limit, from the parcel. The commission will also hold a study session to discuss new state laws relating to housing and planning. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 926 4155 9499.