Plan for lifting mask mandate announced by Bay Area health officers

Eight Bay Area counties will lift the indoor mask mandates after a series of criteria are met, they announced today.
The counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley reached a consensus on criteria to lift health orders requiring the masks and to allow organizations to set requirements independently.
They will lift the indoor masking requirement in public spaces that are not subject to state and federal masking rules when all the following occur:
• The jurisdiction reaches the moderate (yellow) COVID-19 transmission tier, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and remains there for at least three weeks; and
• COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer; and
• 80% of the jurisdiction’s total population is fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson (booster doses not considered)
Alternatively, they could also lift the masking mandate if eight weeks have passed since a COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by federal and state authorities for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Currently, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties are all in the CDC's orange, or "substantial," tier, according to the CDC's County Check tool
Most Bay Area health departments issued the masking requirements for their respective jurisdictions on Aug. 3, following a summer surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
But with regional data showing that the surge is now receding, and with the Bay Area one of the most vaccinated regions in the country, Bay Area health officers agreed it is time to plan for a transition.
Lifting a local indoor mask mandate would not prevent businesses, nonprofits, churches or others with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements, however. COVID-19 easily spreads through airborne droplets, and face coverings remain highly powerful in preventing its spread, San Mateo County's public health department noted.
"Each jurisdiction will rescind its order when criteria are met in that jurisdiction. The criteria were developed to assist in determining the safest time to lift the indoor masking orders, based on regional scientific and medical consensus. The criteria also provide safety for school children, ages 5-11, who need the added protection of masks in the community to keep case rates low so they can remain in school until they can be vaccinated," the San Mateo County announcement said.
“As a safety measure, along with vaccination, face coverings have been key to our success in the Bay Area in reducing transmission and protecting public health. As we look toward lifting the mandate, it’s vital for everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to consider getting vaccinated right away,” Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, said.
People who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must continue to wear masks in businesses and indoor public spaces, in accordance with state health guidance.
The state also requires face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in health care facilities, public transit and adult and senior care facilities. California’s masking guidelines in K-12 schools would also not be affected by changes to local health orders.
The county health officers have to decide on metrics for reimposing indoor mask requirements should that become necessary, Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody said during a Thursday morning press conference. They are jointly keeping an eye out for emerging new variants and assessing how the vaccines do over time with new variants, she said.
Santa Clara County remains on the CDC's orange tier but the number of new infections is trending down. The county currently has 72.4% of its total population fully vaccinated, though 84.2% of those 12 and older have been fully inoculated. The county has just shy of 175,000 children ages 5 to 11 who would be eligible for the vaccine once it is approved for that age group. Cody said the county will diligently pursue getting those children vaccinated.
A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee is scheduled to consider an application from Pfizer-BioNTech to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds on Oct. 26.
Cody said she has "enormous gratitude" to the public in Santa Clara County and in the region for following the COVID-19 protocols. Because of that, the region has gotten to the point of being able to potentially lift the mask mandates.
The fourth infection surge, which was fueled by the more communicable delta variant, was relatively blunted compared to other parts of the state and the country because residents have largely heeded the five ways to lower transmission: testing, vaccinations, masking, ventilation and social distancing, she said.
The public can track together with health departments how each county is doing by following on the CDC site and looking at the counties' COVID-19 websites.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
It's too early to get overly confident about any ebb in the coronavirus.
Fall season is approaching and there will undoubtedly be new COVID variants to deal with.
Perhaps it's best to maintain partial masking requirements until efficacy of the 3rd booster shot is fully established or when the coronavirus is confirmed as an 'endemic.'
Wearing a face mask is no big deal & by now most people should have gotten used to it.
Registered user
Greenmeadow
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
So do we meet the criteria or not? Can please lose these ridiculous (and utterly useless) masks?
Registered user
Palo Alto Hills
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
So, there is a plan for a plan. Where are we on that ?
Registered user
Los Altos
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
This is great - masking is hugely disruptive, and while I agree the costs are worth the benefits during the pandemic, once we are vaccinated and infections down glad to get rid of this. You can't smile and interact with people, talking is muffled so it's hard to hear, and my glasses endlessly steam up.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
This really sounds like delay tactics to me. No real plan, since we are still not able to vaccinate the 5 -12 year olds and we have no idea if 80% of them will be vaccinated. In other countries, they are vaccinating teens but saying that under 12 year olds should not be vaccinated. We might end up that way here, we just do not know. Anyone know what percentage of the population are under age 5, since that group will not be eligible?
So until 80% of under 12s (and that doesn't even take into account the under 5s) we will have to continue looking like bank robbers as we go about our daily business regardless of whether there are any under 12 year olds in the building. The cliche, "Elvis has left the building" should change to "there are no children in the building" just might seem appropriate here.
Registered user
Greater Miranda
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Masks are a very minor burden in the broader scheme of things. They DO work -- not perfectly, but they significantly reduce the risk of transmission. Many other things we do are much more onerous. Get over it!! Look in people's eyes if you want to see their smiles! If you are vaccinated, wear them until they are clearly not needed as a public health measure. If you remain unvaccinated and COVID is still sickening and killing people, wear them on a continuing basis so that you don't get infected and infect others.
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
[Post removed.]
Registered user
another community
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
The fully vaccinated who are adamantly against wearing face masks in pubic will most likely be the 'breakthrough' victims of the coronavirus.
The Covid-19 vaccinations do not make one a Superman against future mutations and variants of the coronavirus.
Besides, there are a lot of reckless and irresponsible unvaxed/maskless individuals roaming the streets...especially where 'red-heads' dominate the population.
If viral containment via inoculations and face masks is unacceptable to these close-minded individuals, then an endemic is the final solution...after these people have all died off.
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
So, if I am understanding you correctly, you theorize that the most fearful, conservative, and conformist individuals are the most evolved and if you are not exceedingly fearful, conservative, and conformist, you are a close-minded person on death's door. That, Mr. G, is ridiculous. Just so everyone understands, Mr. G appears to be advocating wearing a mask OUTDOORS as well, which is way beyond the demands of the yellow tier we are currently in. No yellow area is curently making everyone wear a mask outdoors.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
For those who say, no big deal to wearing masks. Try lipreading because you are deaf. Try recognizing a thief dressed in black wearing a mask. Try doing a marathon while wearing a mask. Try doing a workout wearing a mask. From getting a short hair cut, changing clothes in a locker room, talking to someone on the phone (who is also wearing a mask the other end), to talking to a bank teller or post office clerk who is behind a screen, to someone who is hard of hearing or speaking English as a second language, all these things are much harder when wearing masks.
I don't care who you are, but I do like to see a smile. Other countries and other states are getting rid of mask mandates. Santa Cruz county has done so. Even Mayor London Breed dances in night clubs without wearing a mask.
This antisocial mandate is completely unnecessary with such high vaccination population, particularly when we are not around children.
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Exactly, thanks, Mr. B. Why can't our directives be based on NEW conditions not just what made us feel good about ourselves a year ago? I really believe that some of the people who post the conservative fearful stuff about 'what's so hard about wearing a mask forever?' will turn on the TV in a few days, and be shocked that most people watching the Giants v. Dodgers in the playoffs won't be wearing a mask.
I just need to ask these people: when will be enough for you? I've heard some self-back-patting people respond, 'as long as there are deaths...' But really, isn't that an argument for banning driving of cars? You're not for that, are you?
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
There is too much thoughtless talk about eliminating mandates. This encourages people to concentrate on the wrong thing.
Example: I keep seeing images of people in places where they are supposed to be wearing masks. People either don't have masks at all, or have uncovered their nose and mouth.
I am staying masked, distanced, and largely at home until things are markedly better.
The cornerstone of safety is vaccination.
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Staying at home! that's what was posted. and some people believe the media doesn't fear-monger...
Registered user
Professorville
49 minutes ago
Registered user
49 minutes ago
Dr. Cody Strikes Again! After months of stonewalling, let's set a standard that is nearly impossible to reach - and has a tenuous connection (at best) to what is actually happening in our hospitals, schools, and public places.
But now she can say: "We have a plan!"
Let's be honest here. We are never going to have reasonable, fair restrictions that incentivize and reward good behavior until we end the "State of Emergency" and take absolute power out of the hands of unelected officials who have never held a day job in their lives. Good luck with that.
Registered user
another community
16 minutes ago
Registered user
16 minutes ago
Who is tracking whether wearing masks correlates to fewer infections? Comparing masked populations to unmasked populations seems like a reasonable comparison. Isn't that what 'science' is supposed to do?